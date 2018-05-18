Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 countries that come alive during Ramadan

Some countries traditionally celebrate the beginning and end of Ramadan with family feasts and exchanging of gifts.

While many restaurants, bars and shops are closed during the holy month of Ramadan, there are other advantages to visiting at this time of year.

Some countries traditionally celebrate the beginning and end of Ramadan with family feasts and exchanging of gifts, some have open iftars while others have a large carnival.

1. Indonesia

Indonesia’s restaurants and cafés come alive at night and can get really tight adding to the spectacle. Indonesians mark the end of the holy month with an incredible parade of homemade floats depicting religious icons and architecture, every main street is filled will revellers dancing and letting off fireworks.

2. Singapore

Bazaars spring up everywhere in Geylang Serai, located in Singapore's Malay Quarter. Ramadan is one of the most exciting times to visit Singapore. Expect a bustling city with traditional local snacks.

3. Morocco

Because Casablanca is home to the Hassan II Mosque, one of the largest and beautiful Muslim architecture in the world visitors of all faiths congregate there. In Marrakech, you have the opportunity to watch thousands of people praying under the evening sun and explore the souks.

4. Qatar

Noticing is more dramatic than the firing of cannons, after which people pour into Ramadan tents for an evening buffet and festivities. Children also go from house to house singing songs in exchange for candy and nuts in an annual tradition called Gurangao.

5. UAE

While in the UAE during Ramadan, luxury hotels organise iftar events where you’ll dine like a sultan. In Dubai, you’ll also find tents serving Middle Eastern food accompanied by shisha and belly dancing.

