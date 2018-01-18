Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Scientist discover rare gene that makes people desperate to travel

Wanderlust Scientist discover rare gene that makes people desperate to travel

Scientist says there’s a clear genetic component behind an innate need to travel.

Do you only come alive when you are exploring different cultures and unfamiliar terrain? Are you bored with seeing the same things day after day?

Well, science has an answer for you! You might have a gene that makes you this way.

Scientist says there’s a clear genetic component behind an innate need to travel. In 2016, there was a discussion about how a gene, DRD4-7R, could be giving you wanderlust.

7R, a variant of the gene DRD4, acts on the brain’s dopamine levels which in turn affects behaviour and motivation. It exists in 20% of the population. Researchers said that the 7R variation could be linked ‘with restlessness and curiosity.’ This can help propel individuals to take risks, including travelling to and experiencing new places.

Researchers said that the 7R variation could be linked 'with restlessness and curiosity.

 

So if you’ve been compelled to go hiking in a strange land, tried to jump out of a plane, this could be why.

Dawn Maslar, a biologist from Kaplan University, who studied the effect that dopamine and other hormones have on our brains spoke to Condé Nast Traveler about the phenomenon, saying, "the wanderlust gene is so powerful. It appears that the DRD4 gene is more predominant in the travelling type of person."

Others argue that a passion for travel is learned, not innate. Gloria McCoy, heads of the Travelers’ Century Club, an exclusive organisation for anyone who’s visited 100 or more countries told Condé Nast Traveler, "I think wanderlust comes from having relationships that expose you to it. I definitely caught the travel bug from my husband when I met him 29 years ago – he’s a real traveller."

There is only one cure, get up, go out and explore!

