Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Cape Town hotel guest urged not to flush toilets

Travel News Cape Town hotel guest urged not to flush toilets

Cape Town residents are expected to flush the toilet no more than once a day and to shower for less than a minute.

  • Published:
The beautiful coastal city of Cape Town is currently dealing with a drought that has hit critical levels. play

The beautiful coastal city of Cape Town is currently dealing with a drought that has hit critical levels.

(The Telegraph)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Luxury hotels have been forced to take drastic measures thanks to the pressures of drought in Cape Town.

As the city counts down to the day when it will be forced to turn off its public water supply, hotels have told guests to stop flushing only if they need to for now.

play The beautiful coastal city of Cape Town is currently dealing with a drought that has hit critical levels. (The Telegraph)

 

ALSO READ: 5 fascinating ancient sites in Africa

The South African city is set to turn off the taps May 11, 2018, in what would be a first for a modern city.

The city of Cape Town could conceivably become the first major city to run out of water, and that could happen in the next four months,” Anthony Turton, who teaches at the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State, told the The New York Times.

Even luxury hotels have encouraged guests to forego sheet and towel washing, flush the toilet only when it is absolutely necessary, and limit showers to 90 seconds. “If it’s yellow, let it mellow. If it’s brown, flush it down,” boutique hotel Kensington Place told guests.

Stop! Don't go to Cape Town play

Stop! Don't go to Cape Town

(Insider Deals)

 

ALSO READ: 5 ways to make an adventurous travel bucket list

The measures in place at hotels are nothing compared to the restrictions placed on Cape Town residents.  The government has encouraged Capetonians to use 50 litres or less per person per day. Cape Town residents are expected to flush the toilet no more than once a day and to shower for less than a minute while staying vigilant for water thieves masquerading as city employees.

The date of “Day Zero,” when engineers turn the taps off, has been revised. At first, it was slated for several different dates in April, authorities moved the date to May 11, citing a decline in agricultural water use, according to the Associated Press. If the shutoff day does arrive, Cape Town residents will need to wait in line at 200 water collection points around the city to collect their 25 litres of rationed water.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List 10 poorest countries in the worldbullet
2 Destination 5 tips for planning your first trip to Africabullet
3 DIY Try out this Cameroonian Jollof rice recipebullet

Related Articles

Travel News Stop! Don't go to Cape Town
Women Travels There's an island where men are not allowed
Travel For Free This guy uses Tinder to get free accommodation
Luxury Living This superyacht comes with its own private beach on deck
Call For Submission We want to see your travel photos
For The Love Birds 4 romantic hotels on the mainland
Pulse List 5 most amazing temples in the world
Budget Travelling 5 cheap travel destinations to visit in February
Photography & Travel 5 tips that will make you a better travel photographer
Archeology Glass was being produced in Nigeria long before early European trade

Travel, Arts & Culture

4 romantic hotels on the mainland
For The Love Birds 4 romantic hotels on the mainland
Try this exotic Oleku rice
DIY Try this exotic Oleku rice
We want to see your travel photos
Call For Submission We want to see your travel photos
This superyacht comes with its own private beach on deck
Luxury Living This superyacht comes with its own private beach on deck