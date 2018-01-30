Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 art and photo festivals to expect in 2018

5 art and photo festivals to expect in 2018

Last year was bursting with creative potential, this year promises to be better.

  
Art Festival play

Art Festival

(Galerie Magazine)
2018 looks promising with exhibitions that aim to boldly reinforce Nigeria and Africa’s growing credentials on the global contemporary art scene.

play Art X VIP opening 2017 (Pulse)

 

Below are our top line ups to expect this year.

1. Art X

Expect another Art X exhibition this year. The 2017 edition of Art X Lagos was superb and this year has to be better.

2017 saw a surprise visit from His Highness, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Emir of Kano, Honourable Minister for Information & Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Last year, the main exhibition floor was home to 14 exhibiting galleries and 65 artists including the Nigerian-born, British-based, globally renowned artist and sculptor Yinka Shonibare MBE; Zanele Muholi (South Africa); Jeremiah Quarshie (Ghana) amongst others.

In addition, four independent artists,  Polly Alakija, Rom Isichei, Lakin Ogunbanwo and Oluseye presented a selection of their works.

In addition to the exhibitions, the programme of events included a series of talks by eminent artists, including Lemi Ghariokwu, the mastermind behind Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti’s album artwork; Ed Keazor; Stacy Hardy from Chimurenga South Africa; and Olu Amoda.

2. Ake Festival

West Africa’s international art and book festival, Ake Festival already kicked off with Ex-minister Bolaji Abdullahi's book launch "On A Platter Of Gold" on January 18, 2018.

Last year's theme "This F-Word" had conversations focused largely on creative women doing amazing things both on the African continent and beyond.

From Nnedi Okorafor's mentorship and writing session to talks on Afrofuturism and science fiction, the fair was everything feminism.

We wonder what they have in store for us this year?

3. Lagos Photo Festival

Lagos Photo Festival is the first international art festival of photography in Nigeria.

Running from November 24 to December 15 every year. Last year's theme "Regimes Of Truth, explaining ‘pertinent ideas of constructed realities and the relevance of legitimacy in contemporary art," saw various exhibitions, workshops, artist presentations, discussions and lots more.

4.  Lagos Book and Art Festival

Lagos book and art festival is back play

Lagos book and art festival is back

(Press)

 

Last year's festival was dedicated to the poet laureate, Professor Niyi Osundare.

Focusing on the theme: ERUPTIONS: Global FRACTURES & Collective Humanism, the festival held on November 6-12 at the Freedom Park, Lagos.

5. Lagos International Poetry Festival

Expect them back and bigger this year. Last year’s theme, ‘Bridges from Walls’ explored the arts’ capacity to unite humanity.

This was what was promised and what was certainly delivered. In what will forever be ingrained in our memories, South African sensation Koleka Putuma mesmerized the audience with a powerful rendition of apartheid, racism and slavery while writer, author and performance poet, Dike Chukwumerije, delivered a powerful poem on Nigeria and tribalism.

