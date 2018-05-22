Who wore it better between Powede Awujo and Leyi Ush?

news

It seems every fashionista worth their salt has a FIA Factory piece and with their unique and bold designs, we can see why. Today's style battle comes courtesy of ex- beauty queen Powede and Fashion stylist Leyi and we have to ask, who wore it better?

Powede Awujo wore the de-constructed pinstripe midi skirt had yellow inserts and a thick yellow strap which she slung over her shoulder.

She let the skirt do all the talking and wore a a t-shirt underneath and some killer heels. Of course, the look would not be complete without the perfect bag and Powede chose a gorgeous grey box bag.

Fashion stylist , Leyi Ush, styled her pinafore skirt quite differently. She made it more formal by adding a crisp white shirt underneath.

Yellow not so mellow A post shared by Leyi Ush (@leyiush) on May 21, 2018 at 3:05am PDT

She played up the yellow accents by adding yellow tassel earrings and like Powede, added a boxy bag. Leyi finished off her look with transparent Cinderella shoes that are all the rage among celebrities these days.

Fia Factory are known for their off-beat and quirky designs and their pieces are instantly recognisable. The ready-to-wear brand have achieved cult status with celebrities including Chimamanda Adichie, Folu Storms and Rhoda Ebun.

Here are two ladies who wore the same skirt, albeit with very different styling. Though both looked great,, there can only be one winner.

Vote below to choose who wore it better and find out the winner of today's style battle!