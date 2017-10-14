Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Exploring the African fashion narrative through craftsmanship at LFDW

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nkwo play

Models for Nkwo at LFDW 2016

(Pulse.ng)
The countdown to Lagos Fashion & Design Week (LFDW) 2017 is official on.

The annual fashion show comes up from October 25 to October 28, 2017. This year’s theme is ‘Africa: Shaping Fashion’s Future’.

LFDW kicked off its pre-show events with a press cocktail on Friday October 13, 2017 at the Heineken House in Ikoyi, Lagos. The event was attended by members of the press, stylists, fashion desginers as well as fashion enthusiasts.

LFDW project coordinator Ijeoma Balogun explains the concept behind this year’s theme.

This year we explore the theme ‘Africa: Shaping Fashion’s Future’ and the role elements such as creativity, entrepreneurship, retail and craftsmanship play in seeing this to fruition," Balogun told journalists at the event. 

"For our campaign we chose to focus on craftsmanship as we believe it is at the centre of the African fashion narrative unmasking unsung heroes across six countries who work behind the scenes weaving into the African fashion narrative our indigenous fabrics”.

LFDW 2017 play

LFDW will hold this year from October 25th- 28th 2017

(SHF/LFDW)

 

This year’s lineup of activities includes runway shows as well as a Fashion Business Series which holds on October 26, 2017. The theme for this year’s business session is ‘Technology and the African fashion: what lies ahead’.

We delve into topics such as sustainability, technology, manufacturing and sourcing amongst others and feature a dynamic selection of speaker,” Balogun said.

Titi Belo play

Models for Titi Belo at 2016 LFDW

(Pulse)

 

She also revealed some of the new structural additions to the event.

“In welcome addition to this year’s HLFDW event will be the experience tent which will play host to fashion focus talks with influencers and tastemakers and the curators lounge created by the assembly in collaboration with Newton and David.

For the fashion event platform, it’s much more than putting together exhibitions.

The role of LFDW is multifaceted, providing a platform for the wealth of talent in the African fashion industry. Capacity building in terms of education and training as well as incubating emerging and established talent in the continent. Throughout the course of the year, there have been various initiatives implemented with this in mind”.

