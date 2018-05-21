Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

The best dressed celebrities at the BBMA's 2018

Billboard Music Awards 2018 The 9 best dressed celebrities at the BBMA's 2018

Arguably American music's biggest night and we bring you all the red carpet style hits from our favourite celebrities.

  • Published:
Ciara looks amazing on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet play

Ciara looks amazing on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet

(eonline)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas was filled with musical legends last night as the Billboard Music Awards 2018 got underway. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the night was packed with memorable moments including the style moments. It was a night of many looks but we bring you the 9 best dressed celebrities at the BBMA's 2018.

1. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa wearing Alexandre Vauthier play

Dua Lipa wearing Alexandre Vauthier

(Instagram// @dualipafans)
 

Dua Lipa, the singer who gave us her famous rules looked stunning in a vibrant purple Alexandre Vauthier dress. The beautiful singer accessorised with some diamond and emerald jewelry and looked every inch the star she has become. Her electrifying performance is being hailed as one of the best of the night.

2. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift wearing Versace play

Taylor Swift wearing Versace

(Instagram/ @suit_dress_official)
 

Taylor Swift has made a spectacular comeback to the music scene and turned up at the awards looking absolutely stunning in a blush pink Versace dress with silver embroidery which reportedly took 800 hpurs to finish. The Grecian style dress hugged Taylor's newly filled-out frame in all the right places.

3. Normani Kordei

Normani Kordei play

Normani Kordei

(Instagram/ @pinknormani)
 

Formerly of 5th Harmony and now on a solo mission, Normani looked sensational in a racy lacy dress with a very daring thigh-high slit. The dress guaranteed that Normani stood out on the red carpet and still made her mark despite the absence of her former bandmates. Normani was also praised for her stellar performance on new single Love Lies featuring Khalid.

4. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez wearing Roberto Cavalli play

Jennifer Lopez wearing Roberto Cavalli

(Instagram/ @team_jenniferlopez)
 

Does Jennifer Lopez ever get it wrong?! The star, who has been in this business for decades, knows exactly what suits her and what is guaranteed to have all eyes on her and her incredible, gym-honed figure. Jennifer Lopez debuted an edgy bob hair style and wore a a burgundy moc-croc creation by Italian designer Roberto Cavalli.

5. Ciara

Ciara looking stunning on the Billboard red carpet play

Ciara looking stunning on the Billboard red carpet

(Instagram/ @saturnelle)
 

Ciara is slowly making her comeback and we expect new music from her soon. She heated up the red carpet in a gorgeous sparkly see-through halterneck dress. Keeping everything else to a minimum, Ciara let the dress make a statement. She paired it with white strappy shoes and her Diana Ross-esque hair. We love it!

6. Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson in her simple outfit for the red carpet play

Janet Jackson in her simple outfit for the red carpet

(Daily Mail)
 

It was an extra special night for Janet who became the first black woman to scoop the Billboard Icon Award. Janet, who has enjoyed an illustrious music career, showed up in a simple but gorgeous outfit. She wore a plain white t-shirt paired with a tulle skirt and brought together by a simple brown belt.

7. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato on the Billborad Music Awards red carpet play

Demi Lovato on the Billborad Music Awards red carpet

(Instagram/ @ddlovatoffnews)
 

Demi Lovato looked sensational in a dramatic leopard print kaftan-style dress. The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer showed off her bold style and ensured she stood out on the night.

8. Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin wearing Alexandre Vauthier play

Hailey Baldwin wearing Alexandre Vauthier

(Instagram/ @haileyfans)
 

Model Hailey Baldwin showed off her sensational figure in a ruched nude and gold sequined floor-length Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2018 gown with her short blonde tresses center parted and in waves; she added large gold hoop earrings.
 

9. Justine Skye

Justine Skye poses with BFF Hailey Baldwin inside the show play

Justine Skye poses with BFF Hailey Baldwin inside the show

(Instagram/ @placetob)
 

Justine Skye looked sensational in her second outfit, a ruched, floral bodycon dress. The singer, who is known for her love of the colour purple, wore her hair in a dramatic sleek purple ponytail and kept accessories to a minimum.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Royal Wedding The 10 most stylish guests at the most exciting event of...bullet
2 Pregnancy style 4 fashionable Ankara styles for pregnant womenbullet
3 Fashion 5 edgy ways to style one denim shirt (Photos)bullet

Related Articles

Solange Knowles Singer stars in eccentric shoot for the cover of Billboard magazine
Burna Boy Afrofusion artist opens up in new interview with SSENSE
Ade Samuel Stylist speaks on racial disparity in the fashion industry and navigating Nigeria's creative space
Entertainment Kelly Clarkson, a gun owner, urges action at billboard music awards
Billboard Music Awards 2018 Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran win big at music ceremony

Fashion

Meghan Markle arrives arm in arm with Prince Charles who is to give her away
Royal Wedding Meghan Markle arrives in a stunning Givenchy dress
First glimpse of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress
Royal Wedding Here's the first glimpse of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress
Danai Gurira looks sensational in an orange mini dress on Ebony magazine
Danai Gurira Black Panther star looks sensational in orange on Ebony's June cover
Meghan Markle's wedding dress speculation
British Royal Wedding Which designer will she wear?