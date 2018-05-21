news

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas was filled with musical legends last night as the Billboard Music Awards 2018 got underway . Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the night was packed with memorable moments including the style moments. It was a night of many looks but we bring you the 9 best dressed celebrities at the BBMA's 2018.

1. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, the singer who gave us her famous rules looked stunning in a vibrant purple Alexandre Vauthier dress. The beautiful singer accessorised with some diamond and emerald jewelry and looked every inch the star she has become. Her electrifying performance is being hailed as one of the best of the night.

2. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has made a spectacular comeback to the music scene and turned up at the awards looking absolutely stunning in a blush pink Versace dress with silver embroidery which reportedly took 800 hpurs to finish. The Grecian style dress hugged Taylor's newly filled-out frame in all the right places.

3. Normani Kordei

Formerly of 5th Harmony and now on a solo mission, Normani looked sensational in a racy lacy dress with a very daring thigh-high slit. The dress guaranteed that Normani stood out on the red carpet and still made her mark despite the absence of her former bandmates. Normani was also praised for her stellar performance on new single Love Lies featuring Khalid.

4. Jennifer Lopez

Does Jennifer Lopez ever get it wrong?! The star, who has been in this business for decades, knows exactly what suits her and what is guaranteed to have all eyes on her and her incredible, gym-honed figure. Jennifer Lopez debuted an edgy bob hair style and wore a a burgundy moc-croc creation by Italian designer Roberto Cavalli.

5. Ciara

Ciara is slowly making her comeback and we expect new music from her soon. She heated up the red carpet in a gorgeous sparkly see-through halterneck dress. Keeping everything else to a minimum, Ciara let the dress make a statement. She paired it with white strappy shoes and her Diana Ross-esque hair. We love it!

6. Janet Jackson

It was an extra special night for Janet who became the first black woman to scoop the Billboard Icon Award. Janet, who has enjoyed an illustrious music career, showed up in a simple but gorgeous outfit. She wore a plain white t-shirt paired with a tulle skirt and brought together by a simple brown belt.

7. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato looked sensational in a dramatic leopard print kaftan-style dress. The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer showed off her bold style and ensured she stood out on the night.

8. Hailey Baldwin

Model Hailey Baldwin showed off her sensational figure in a ruched nude and gold sequined floor-length Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2018 gown with her short blonde tresses center parted and in waves; she added large gold hoop earrings.



9. Justine Skye

Justine Skye looked sensational in her second outfit, a ruched, floral bodycon dress. The singer, who is known for her love of the colour purple, wore her hair in a dramatic sleek purple ponytail and kept accessories to a minimum.