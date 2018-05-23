Pop star looks sensational in a denim mini-skirt

The songstress showing of her toned, tanned legs in a denim mini as she strolled around during a secret London trip.
After being crowned the unofficial queen of the MET ball yet again after co-chairing the event and arriving dressed as a an edgy pope in a avant-garde Maison Martin Margiela creation, Rihanna has laid relatively low choosing instead to focus on her entrepreneurial pursuits.
However, Rihanna resurfaced last night in London after making quite a habit of going incognito in the city. She emerged from a Mayfair nightclub in the early hours of Wednesday looking stunning in a classic white shirt and denim skirt combo.
The musician had been partying with friends when she was pictured leaving a night spot by the back exit at 2am, even though very few people knew she was in the UK.
Rihanna showed off her long legs in a thigh-grazing miniskirt, which featured a double waistband. The additional distressed skirt that she layered on top fastened with one button and exposed the white pocket linings at a frayed hem.
She finished off the ensemble with a white blouson shit by Helmut Lang and a pair of white/clear heels that made her legs look endless.
The older she gets, the more low-key Rihanna becomes so it's a rare treat to see her stepping out. The singer has taken a long hiatus from music, choosing instead to focus on her other ventures and her blossoming relationship with Saudi billionaire, Hassan Jameel.