Pop star looks sensational in a denim mini-skirt

Popstar and beauty mogul Rihanna stepped out in London looking sensational in a thigh-grazing denim mini-skirt and white Helmut Lang shirt. The Fenty Beauty boss who has been busy promoting her SavagexFenty lingerie line and new Fenty collection 'Beach please', looked fantastic.

After being crowned the unofficial queen of the MET ball yet again after co-chairing the event and arriving dressed as a an edgy pope in a avant-garde Maison Martin Margiela creation , Rihanna has laid relatively low choosing instead to focus on her entrepreneurial pursuits.

However, Rihanna resurfaced last night in London after making quite a habit of going incognito in the city. She emerged from a Mayfair nightclub in the early hours of Wednesday looking stunning in a classic white shirt and denim skirt combo.

The musician had been partying with friends when she was pictured leaving a night spot by the back exit at 2am, even though very few people knew she was in the UK.

Rihanna showed off her long legs in a thigh-grazing miniskirt, which featured a double waistband. The additional distressed skirt that she layered on top fastened with one button and exposed the white pocket linings at a frayed hem.

She finished off the ensemble with a white blouson shit by Helmut Lang and a pair of white/clear heels that made her legs look endless.

The older she gets, the more low-key Rihanna becomes so it's a rare treat to see her stepping out. The singer has taken a long hiatus from music, choosing instead to focus on her other ventures and her blossoming relationship with Saudi billionaire, Hassan Jameel.