LFDW 2017 :  What to wear to Fashion Week

Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 is barely 24-hours away and bet you've sorted outfits to rock in your head at the very least.

The fashion week set to kick off tomorrow 25th October through 28th will hold at the Eko Atlantic for the first time where a lot of exciting things have been lined up; check them out here .

Style for fashion week surprisingly should be simple and functional (yep you heard that right) but stylish.

You could choose to be edgy, daring, set a trend, especially when you are 'working'( hey style writers/editors/bloggers) but that doesn't mean you shouldn't go with a decent sense of style.

A post shared by Denola Grey (@denolagrey) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Whatever you decide to rock consider what works for you, what suits your personality as well as go with the mood of the event. You don't want to look boring or plain either, the goal is to standout stylish.

For 2017 LFDW, check out more stylish functional looks to take a cue from.

Shouts to @dee_beeshouse for this foodie tee! Pants : @wildkulture A post shared by Jennifer Oseh (@theladyvhodka) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

I love a good red coat and this right here is my FAV and finding a trouser with the perfect shade of red screams matching soon in the blog http://liketk.it/2t5CZ #liketkit @liketoknow.it A post shared by Damilola (@edaowofashion) on Oct 17, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

The Switch Up A post shared by Zara ODU (@z_l_o) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Last night - #Iamelite @elitemodellooknigeria - outfit - @orangecultureng shoes - @mezzileroy A post shared by Adebayo okelawal (@theorangenerd) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:01am PDT