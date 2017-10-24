Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

LFDW 2017 :  What to wear to Fashion Week

Stuck on what to wear for Lagos Fashion & Design Week? Get inspiration from these stylish looks

  • Published:
Akin Faminu, Noble Igwe,Denola Grey play

Akin Faminu, Noble Igwe,Denola Grey

(Instagram)
Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 is barely 24-hours away and bet you've sorted outfits to rock in your head at the very least.

The fashion week set to kick off tomorrow 25th October through 28th will hold at the Eko Atlantic for the first time where a lot of exciting things have been lined up; check them out here.

Style for fashion week surprisingly should be simple and functional (yep you heard that right) but stylish.

Ranti Onayemi play

Ranti Onayemi serves the perfect chic inspiration

(Instagram/Ranti Onayemi)

 

ALSO READ: Gert Johan Coetzee makes LFDW debut, Christie Brown to showcase this year

You could choose to be edgy, daring, set a trend, especially when you are 'working'( hey style writers/editors/bloggers) but that doesn't mean you shouldn't go with a decent sense of style.

...imma be over here, walkin#emo#4oCZ## on air & s**t.

A post shared by Denola Grey (@denolagrey) on

 

Whatever you decide to rock consider what works for you, what suits your personality as well as go with the mood of the event. You don't want to look boring or plain either, the goal is to standout stylish.

 

For 2017 LFDW, check out more stylish functional looks to take a cue from.

The Switch Up #emo#8J+ktw==###emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP##

A post shared by Zara ODU (@z_l_o) on

Making a dash to my favorite city! What#emo#4oCZ##s up #Toronto ! New outfit post and shopping links to my #horoscope tee on sale for $17 on the blog (blog link in bio). You can also shop the post when you sign up with @liketoknow.it http://liketk.it/2t60u #liketkit #LTKsalealert #LTKunder50 Screenshot or 'like' this pic to shop the product details from the LIKEtoKNOW.it app, available now from the App Store! by @cocobassey . . . . . . . . #makeshopbopyours #wwwfall30 #startedwithascreenshot #blogger #fashionbloggers #lotd #atlantablogger #Atlantablogger #mctravels #fashionaddict #instapic #ootd #outfitoftheday #fallfashion #falltrends #citystyle #styleblogger #streetstyle #realoutfitgram #blackgirlswhoblog #jcrew #torontoblogger

A post shared by Monica Awe-Etuk (@awedbymoni) on

Last night - #Iamelite @elitemodellooknigeria - outfit - @orangecultureng shoes - @mezzileroy

A post shared by Adebayo okelawal (@theorangenerd) on

FIT #style #stylevitae #lifestyle #menswear #mensfashion #whatiwore #lovefashion

A post shared by Noble Igwe (@noble_igwe) on

 

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

