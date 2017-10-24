LFDW 2017 :  What to wear to Fashion Week

Stuck on what to wear for Lagos Fashion & Design Week? Get inspiration from these stylish looks
The fashion week set to kick off tomorrow 25th October through 28th will hold at the Eko Atlantic for the first time where a lot of exciting things have been lined up; check them out here.
Style for fashion week surprisingly should be simple and functional (yep you heard that right) but stylish.
You could choose to be edgy, daring, set a trend, especially when you are 'working'( hey style writers/editors/bloggers) but that doesn't mean you shouldn't go with a decent sense of style.
Whatever you decide to rock consider what works for you, what suits your personality as well as go with the mood of the event. You don't want to look boring or plain either, the goal is to standout stylish.
City Chic
For 2017 LFDW, check out more stylish functional looks to take a cue from.
Making a dash to my favorite city! What's up #Toronto ! New outfit post and shopping links to my #horoscope tee on sale for $17 on the blog