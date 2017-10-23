Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

LFDW 2017 Gert Johan Coetzee makes LFDW debut, Christie Brown to showcase this year

With Tiffany Amber, Lanre Da Silva sitting out this season, LFDW unveils a schedule with Gert Johan Coetzee, Christie Brown... see the schedule.

  • Published:
(LFDW)
The Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2017 schedule is out and a lot of new designers made the cut while some established ones outside Nigeria will showcase.

South Africa based Gert Johan Coetzee makes LFDW debut while Ghana based Christie Brown and UK based Eki Orleans are also set to showcase their latest collections at the fashion week.

(LFDW)

 

 

The fashion week schedule features Fashion Focus finalists; Imad Eduso, Morafa, Mo Agusto, Emmy Kasbit and Samuel Noon while a few new names were added, Tiffany Amber, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, T.I Nathan and more top designers will sit out this season.

 

The 2017 edition is set to kick off on Wednesday 25th  through Saturday 28th October 2017. See the complete schedule below:

Day 1

Wednesday October 25th 2017

6:00 PM - Morafa (Fashion Focus)

6:20 PM - 8th Wanda

6:40 PM - JZO

7:00 PM - Omilua/Titi Belo

7:20 PM - Ugo Monye

7:40 PM - Eki Orleans

BREAK

8:20 PM - Johnson Johnson

8:40 PM - Style Temple

9:00 PM - Kinabuti

9:20 PM - Amede

9:40 PM - Nkwo/Studio 189

10:00 PM - Ejiro Amos Tafiri

Day 2

Thursday October 26th 2017

10:00 AM -  Fashion Business Series

6:00 PM - House of Kaya/About That Curvy Life

6:20 PM - Samuel Noon (Fashion Focus)

6:40 PM - Elie Kuame/Gozel Green

7:00 PM - POC

7:20 PM - Dzyn

7:40 PM - Sunny Rose

BREAK

8:20 PM - Davido X Orange Culture

8:40 PM - DNA by Iconic Invanity

9:00 PM - Moofa

9:20 PM - Grey

9:40 PM - Loza Maleombho

10:00 PM - Odio Mimonet

Day 3

Friday October 27th 2017

10:00 AM - AFDB Fashionomics

6:00 PM - Maybelline

6:20 PM - Emmy Kasbit (Fashion Focus)

6:40 PM - Clan

7:00 PM - Maxivive/Re

7:20 PM - Tokyo James/Rich Mnisi

7:40 PM - Sophie Zinga

BREAK

8:20 PM - Sisiano

8:40 PM - Post Imperial

9:00 PM - Andrea Iyamah

9:20 PM - Orange Culture

9:40 PM - Lisa Folawiyo

10:00 PM - Mai Atafo

Day 4

Saturday October 28th 2017

10:00 AM - AFDB Fashionomics

1:00 PM - Fashion Talks

1:00 PM - Mai Atafo Bridal (Private Presentation)

4:00 PM - Alara Trunkshow (By invitation only)

5:20 PM - Imad Eduso (Fashion Focus)

5:40 PM - Mo Agusto (Fashion Focus)

6:00 PM - Kiki Kamanu

6:20 PM - Kenneth Ize

6:40 PM - Abiola Olusola/Onalaja

7:00 PM - Meena

7:20 PM - Iamisigo

7:40 PM - Christie Brown

BREAK

8:20 PM - Tsemaye Binite

8:40 PM - Maxhosa By Laduma

9:00 PM - Bridget Awosika

9:20 PM - Gert Johan Coetzee

9:40 PM - Maki Oh

10:00 PM -

10:20 PM - African Inspired Fashion by Heineken

Pulse.ng is an official media partner of 2017 LFDW

