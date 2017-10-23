LFDW 2017 :  Gert Johan Coetzee makes LFDW debut, Christie Brown to showcase this year

With Tiffany Amber, Lanre Da Silva sitting out this season, LFDW unveils a schedule with Gert Johan Coetzee, Christie Brown... see the schedule.
South Africa based Gert Johan Coetzee makes LFDW debut while Ghana based Christie Brown and UK based Eki Orleans are also set to showcase their latest collections at the fashion week.
Designer : @SophieZinga
The fashion week schedule features Fashion Focus finalists; Imad Eduso, Morafa, Mo Agusto, Emmy Kasbit and Samuel Noon while a few new names were added, Tiffany Amber, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, T.I Nathan and more top designers will sit out this season.
Campaign visual shot in Accra, Ghana.
The 2017 edition is set to kick off on Wednesday 25th through Saturday 28th October 2017. See the complete schedule below:
Day 1
Wednesday October 25th 2017
6:00 PM - Morafa (Fashion Focus)
6:20 PM - 8th Wanda
6:40 PM - JZO
7:00 PM - Omilua/Titi Belo
7:20 PM - Ugo Monye
7:40 PM - Eki Orleans
BREAK
8:20 PM - Johnson Johnson
8:40 PM - Style Temple
9:00 PM - Kinabuti
9:20 PM - Amede
9:40 PM - Nkwo/Studio 189
10:00 PM - Ejiro Amos Tafiri
Day 2
Thursday October 26th 2017
10:00 AM - Fashion Business Series
6:00 PM - House of Kaya/About That Curvy Life
6:20 PM - Samuel Noon (Fashion Focus)
6:40 PM - Elie Kuame/Gozel Green
7:00 PM - POC
7:20 PM - Dzyn
7:40 PM - Sunny Rose
BREAK
8:20 PM - Davido X Orange Culture
8:40 PM - DNA by Iconic Invanity
9:00 PM - Moofa
9:20 PM - Grey
9:40 PM - Loza Maleombho
10:00 PM - Odio Mimonet
Day 3
Friday October 27th 2017
10:00 AM - AFDB Fashionomics
6:00 PM - Maybelline
6:20 PM - Emmy Kasbit (Fashion Focus)
6:40 PM - Clan
7:00 PM - Maxivive/Re
7:20 PM - Tokyo James/Rich Mnisi
7:40 PM - Sophie Zinga
BREAK
8:20 PM - Sisiano
8:40 PM - Post Imperial
9:00 PM - Andrea Iyamah
9:20 PM - Orange Culture
9:40 PM - Lisa Folawiyo
10:00 PM - Mai Atafo
Day 4
Saturday October 28th 2017
10:00 AM - AFDB Fashionomics
1:00 PM - Fashion Talks
1:00 PM - Mai Atafo Bridal (Private Presentation)
4:00 PM - Alara Trunkshow (By invitation only)
5:20 PM - Imad Eduso (Fashion Focus)
5:40 PM - Mo Agusto (Fashion Focus)
6:00 PM - Kiki Kamanu
6:20 PM - Kenneth Ize
6:40 PM - Abiola Olusola/Onalaja
7:00 PM - Meena
7:20 PM - Iamisigo
7:40 PM - Christie Brown
BREAK
8:20 PM - Tsemaye Binite
8:40 PM - Maxhosa By Laduma
9:00 PM - Bridget Awosika
9:20 PM - Gert Johan Coetzee
9:40 PM - Maki Oh
10:00 PM -
10:20 PM - African Inspired Fashion by Heineken
