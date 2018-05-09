Get ready with Issa Rae for her first MET ball

news

Issa Rae is arguably the breakout star of the year . The affable actress has won over hearts with her self-deprecating humour and her talent is undeniable.

From her web-series 'Awkward Black Girl' to her smash-hit TV show 'Insecure', Issa Rae has well and truly cemented her star-status. This year, Issa attended her first MET ball and Vogue magazine takes us behind-the-scenes to get ready with her.

Issa Rae made history earlier this year as it was announced that she would be the first woman to host the CFDA awards in a decade. The fashion world as a whole has embraced her with both arms.

The beautiful actress has been a staple on every red carpet during award season , sprinkling her special branch of black girl magic as she goes.

This year, Issa Rae lit up the gold carpet at the met wearing a black and gold Michael Kors gown.

Vogue went behind the scenes with the actress as she prepares for her big night.

Check it out below!

On the Vogue website, they wrote:

Issa Rae likes spending her nights in, but she was willing to make an exception for the Met Gala. “I’ll usually be on Twitter like a day later being like, ‘Oh this is what went down, that’s dope,’ ” Rae quipped while getting her hair braided at Manhattan’s Mark Hotel. The Insecure star made a splash on the red carpet in shimmering Michael Kors, stepping into her first Met experience with the poise of a seasoned professional. Though Rae isn't one for the party circuit, she admits that big affairs like the Met or awards season can lead to far more than a photo op. “I like going to those things and being like, ‘Ah, so-and-so is cool, I would never have expected to connect with them [otherwise].’ ”

One such new connection is designer Michael Kors, whose black-and-gold creation Rae brought to life. Though they only met face-to-face the night of the ceremony, their mutual admiration came through in the final look. “For someone who is newer to the spotlight, she has a strong sense of personal style, which I love,” said Kors, who patterned the dress on the Catholicism theme as well as symbolism associated with pre-Christian religions. “Gold has been the color of religious symbols since before the Egyptians. If there’s such a thing as a holy color, it’s got to be gold,” he said. “For this dress, we really played with the ornateness that you find in a lot of religious art and in Catholic churches. Damask is a traditional church fabric, so we re-crafted the pattern with 1.3 million sequins.”

The 2,060 man-hours required to embroider Rae’s look were a labor of love. “There’s a slight regal, Coming to America vibe—if it was based in Catholicism,” said Rae, referencing the ’80s comedy and its renowned costumes. Prince Akeem may have been missing, but Rae looked like modern royalty. In this video, she takes Vogue along for the ride as she preps, offering a fresh perspective on what it’s like head to the Met.

Directors: Tari Wariebi & Denzel Deranamie

Sound: Evan DeVitto

Editor: Jesse Threatt

Filmed at The Mark Hotel