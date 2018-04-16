news

Celebrity stylist, Rhoda Ebun , presents Episode 2 of Style 411 , her online styling series and this week, she's showing us how to dress for working in a creative space.

The good thing about working in the creative space; be it tech, fashion, interior decorating etc is that there is no dress code when it comes to dressing to the office.

Still, one needs to be dressed appropriately, decently and still very stylish. So, if you work in a creative environment, get inspiration on how to dress to the office from Monday to Friday.

Take a look at how to crack creative style below!