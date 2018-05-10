Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Cee-C and Tobi look elegant on the cover of Mediaroomhub magazine

BB Naija Cee-C and Tobi look elegant on the cover of Mediaroomhub magazine

The tumultuous duo set their differences aside for an elegant black tie photo shoot and sit down to discuss their time in the house.

  • Published:
The elegant duo pose in black tie play

The elegant duo pose in black tie

(Instagram @famousblogng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Their on/off relationship kept people glued to their screens and it seems the toxic ex-lovers have made up as Cee-C and Tobi look elegant on the cover of Mediaroomhub magazine.

Since leaving the house, the two of them have been on a whirlwind tour of Nigeria, doing interviews at media houses, meeting politicians and generally having a great time.

Though, Alex and Tobi's relationship has been the one in the headlines, we cannot forget the duo that kicked off this season of BB Naija.

Cee-C and Tobi on the cover of Mediaroomhub magazine play

Cee-C and Tobi on the cover of Mediaroomhub magazine

(Instagram @famousblogng)

ALSO READ: Take a look at the best-dressed men from the award show red carpet

On the cover of Mediaroomhub magazine, Tobi looks handsome in a classic black tuxedo whilst Cee-C poses next to him wearing a chic black bandage dress.

The pair lean against a black wall adorned with gilded pates looking every inch the stars they have become.

Tobi poses in a sharp blue suit and Cee-C in a champagne gown play

Tobi poses in a sharp blue suit and Cee-C in a champagne gown

(Instagram @famousblogng)

ALSO READ: Looking at the evolution of Cee-C's style since leaving the show

In the second shot, Tobi looks dapper in a well-tailored blue suit, a black turtleneck and a stylish black fedora hat. His leading lady Cee-C, stands next to him in a backless champagne gown.

The beautiful ex-housemate has her hair pulled back into a low curly ponytail which is understated and elegant.

Keeping it professional

A few weeks ago, Tobi alluded to a difficult photo shoot in which he had to maintain his 'professionalism'. He wrote:

Today has been an interesting day. I had a photoshoot for a magazine and it required maintaining professionalism regardless of my personal feelings. It was tough! One of the things I learned from my father is the importance of integrity. The importance of taking a stance, and maintaining it regardless of societal pressure. I am seeing that being in the entertainment space requires being flexible. However, I will always maintain my stance on the things that matter to me. Everyone may have an opinion, but I will always ask myself, “Tobi, what does this mean to you?!

It seems the two have not quite repaired their relationship but if we can agree on one thing, it's that they look amazing together.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 MET Gala 2018 1st pictures from fashion's biggest nightbullet
2 MET Gala 2018 Check out all the 'Heavenly' photos from the most grand...bullet
3 Headies 2018 Take a look at the best-dressed men from the award show...bullet

Related Articles

Headies 2018 Check out the top 5 super-stylish women that graced the red carpet
Headies 2018 Take a look at the best-dressed men from the award show red carpet
BB Naija Looking at the evolution of Cee-C's style since leaving the show
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu TV personality goes back to his Igbo roots for BB Naija finale
BB Naja BamBam looks sensational in monochrome at finale event
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu TV Presenter goes traditional in Itsekiri attire for BB Naija show

Fashion

Nivea announced as sponsor for Fashion's Finest Africa
Fashion's Finest Africa Nivea announced as title sponsor of highly-anticipated event
Adut Kech is a vision in her Maison Valentino gown
Black Girl Magic Meet the Sudanese model who was this year's MET Gala breakout star
Ade Samuel
Ade Samuel Nigerian stylist dressed Letitia Wright and Michael B. Jordan for the MET Gala
Curvaceous media personality launches body positive lingerie line 'Sablier'
Toolz Curvaceous media personality launches body positive lingerie line 'Sablier'