Their on/off relationship kept people glued to their screens and it seems the toxic ex-lovers have made up as Cee-C and Tobi look elegant on the cover of Mediaroomhub magazine.

Since leaving the house, the two of them have been on a whirlwind tour of Nigeria, doing interviews at media houses, meeting politicians and generally having a great time.

Though, Alex and Tobi's relationship has been the one in the headlines, we cannot forget the duo that kicked off this season of BB Naija.

On the cover of Mediaroomhub magazine, Tobi looks handsome in a classic black tuxedo whilst Cee-C poses next to him wearing a chic black bandage dress.

The pair lean against a black wall adorned with gilded pates looking every inch the stars they have become.

In the second shot, Tobi looks dapper in a well-tailored blue suit, a black turtleneck and a stylish black fedora hat. His leading lady Cee-C, stands next to him in a backless champagne gown.

The beautiful ex-housemate has her hair pulled back into a low curly ponytail which is understated and elegant.

Keeping it professional

A few weeks ago, Tobi alluded to a difficult photo shoot in which he had to maintain his 'professionalism'. He wrote:

Today has been an interesting day. I had a photoshoot for a magazine and it required maintaining professionalism regardless of my personal feelings. It was tough! One of the things I learned from my father is the importance of integrity. The importance of taking a stance, and maintaining it regardless of societal pressure. I am seeing that being in the entertainment space requires being flexible. However, I will always maintain my stance on the things that matter to me. Everyone may have an opinion, but I will always ask myself, “Tobi, what does this mean to you?!

It seems the two have not quite repaired their relationship but if we can agree on one thing, it's that they look amazing together.