What you need to know about the pescetarian diet

The pescatarian diet has been around longer than you've known. For thousands of years, people in Asia and other mediterranean regions have adopted this lifestyle.

A pescatarian diet is basically one which is made up of vegetables/grains and fish. play

Pescetarianism is not a religious denomination, it’s a different type of way to nourish the body.

As we become more and more aware of our bodies and how they respond to our lifestyle and what we consume, we start to pay more attention to our diets.

There are several diets people adopt for different reasons including weight loss, religious beliefs and just opting to live a better life. Some of them include: vegetarian diet, vegan diet, ketogenic diet, mediterranean diet, and others. The pescetarian diet takes a nutritional approach that excludes the consumption of meat.

Here are five things you need to know about this.

1. Pescetarianism is when your diet includes just fish/seafood. Pescatarians don’t eat chicken, beef, pork and other types of poultry or land animal.

2. It’s not the same as being vegetarian because fish and other seafoods are added to a diet of vegetables. Some pescetarians include dairy products and eggs in the diets.

Adding eggs to your pescatarian diet is a matter of personal choice. play

3. Pescatarians eat less cholesterol, fat, and saturated fat than people who consume meat. Fish is very low in saturated fat, contains a healthy amount of iron and is a good source of omega 3 acids. 

4. This diet also has it disadvantages. Eating too much fish puts you at a risk of exposure to mercury and other pollutants.

Seafood pasta play

5. The reasons why people choose to be pescatarian vary: for some people it’s to live better and improve their health, for weight loss, for some others it to take a stand against animal cruelty and other environmental concerns.

Some people adopt this diet for religious reasons.

Before embarking on this diet, make sure you speak to your doctor and a nutritionist.

