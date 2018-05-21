Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Workers in digital, a center of RADP's interest in productive staff

Workers in digital, a center of RADP's interest in grooming productive staff

The May edition of RADP Third Thursday helps to educate RADP staff, clients and guests on healthy living.

  • Published:
General Manager Ringier Africa, Leonard Stiegeler speaking with Yuliy Shenfeld, Jiji.ng Country Manager at RADP "Third Thursdays" May Edition play

General Manager Ringier Africa, Leonard Stiegeler speaking with Yuliy Shenfeld, Jiji.ng Country Manager at RADP "Third Thursdays" May Edition

(Pulse )
"Third Thursdays", a monthly mixer hosted by Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP), took place on May 17, 2018, among guests who share the company's value for partnerships.

RADP rewarded this attractive feature with a discussion on the importance of healthy living and some games hosted by Total Health Trust (THT) a health care service provider and RDM Academy.

A THT representative, Anu Martins, came on board to share knowledge to the guests about healthy living and also highlighted fruit benefits. This progressed to a talk concerning the hazard of eating chemical products.

play Anu Martins of THT speaking at RADP 'Third Thursdays' (Pulse)

 

It was an educating and enlightening talk that reminded the guests about living a healthy lifestyle despite heavy demands from the work place.

According to Martins other factors can lead to a reduction in the quality of help. She recommended making a positive change in eating habits.

Reps of RDM Academy, which offers world class trainings in digital marketing, with an extensive range of courses, engaged guests with witty teasers which offered winners  chances to win tickets to watch the latest Marvel blockbuster “Deadpool”.

The night later progressed to a beautiful performance by singer, Maka, a fast rising singer in Nigeria's alte scene who has earned the praises of some of Nigeria's finest industry tastemakers.

play Maka giving a wonderful performance (Pulse )

 

She introduced herself to the audience with her song ‘Don’t you walk away’, a track she revealed has not made it to the studio. Her intimate performance also explored the dreadful feeling of being in a toxic relationship on her jam ‘Circle’. She had a vibe of soul and shared some with mixer guests turned fans.

Her performance with the mood of the RADP’s partners who have remained committed to helping to promote the goal of the mixer - to come together for productive partnerships.

We can't also forget about the DJ of the night who goes by the name, Aye. The young DJ has been lighting up the scene with his innovative and spontaneous mixes at concerts and festivals. It was no different, as Aye showed guests why he has been hailed by some as th next next Diplo or Avicii from Africa.

play Aye playing at RADP "Third Thursdays" May Edition (Pulse )

 

The energetic Aye told the reps of THT that his deejaying is a form of exercise. He proved them right when he got on the turntables and had everyone dancing.

It was surely another evening of great networking improved the environment further for a truly interactive mixer made possible through a collaboration with valuable company interests.

Image
Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

