The Met Gala took place last night with the theme 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' and our favourite celebrities came dressed to impress. Whilst all eyes were on the costumes, we cannot forget the amazing work done by the make-up artists to compliment the clothes. We take a look at the best beauty looks from fashion's grand ball .

The Met Gala is an opportunity to enter a world of fantasy and fashion with the most avant-garde of designs being encouraged . It's a chance to truly play with fashion and of course, make-up.

Stars filled the steps of the MET with a variety of looks but here are the ones that stood out on the gold carpet.

Zendaya

Zendaya's look was inspired by Saint Joan of Arc complete with auburn blunt-cut hair. We love that she kept her make-up to a minimum with this fresh, dewy face and of course, the signature Zendaya bold brows.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's bone structure is to die for and her hair pulled back only serves to accentuate her high cheek bones. We love the glitter detailing in her inner eye and the dewiness of her skin.

Hadid's eyes were adorned with a bright pop of gold to match her nails and accessories, and she kept things simple on her lips with a soft pink color.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins had arguably the best makeup of the night. Her gothic look was so carefully thought out and perfectly executed. In a press release, her makeup artist Fiona Stiles said, "When I heard the theme for the evening, I automatically leaned into the idea of the occult and the dark arts. Yes, there's a lot of romanticism in religious art, but there's also a heavy sprinkling of the gothic. It just felt like a fun angle to explore."

Lily also wore gunmetal Swarovski crystals on the centre of her upper lid and underneath her lash line, and a blood-red teardrop was placed underneath one eye.

Stiles said, "The crystals were meant to be celestial tears, and the blood-red tear drop was a nod to stigmatas and the tears of the virgins. You know, lighthearted stuff . . ."

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid's look was done by celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta and he nailed the celestial vibe with this soft purple eye with a touch of sparkle.

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth looks every inch the blushing bride with this super-soft glam. Her barely-there look takes years off her.

According to her makeup artists Beau Nelson they were 'inspired by the Bynzantine paintings from the Eastern Roman Empire and we wanted to emulate a painterly effect on the face.'

Kendall Jenner

Even though she did not stick to the theme in any way, Kendall Jenner scored some major points in the makeup department with this gorgeous smoky eye and natural beat.

Her skin looks divine as she lets her eyes do all the talking.

Kim Kardashian

Kim's feline MET look was done by her longtime makeup artist and friend Mario Dedivanovic. They used her KKW x Mario palette to create this over-the-top smokey eye which we cannot get enough of.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her signature nude lip (specifically KKW Creme Lipstick in Classic K) and let her bold cat eye become the focus of her look.