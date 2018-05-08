Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

The best beauty looks from fashion's grand ball

Met Gala 2018 The best beauty looks from fashion's grand ball

In addition to an array of beautiful outfits, there were always some lust-worthy beauty looks at last night's MET gala. Take a look!

  • Published:
Bella Hadid play

Bella Hadid
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Met Gala took place last night with the theme 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' and our favourite celebrities came dressed to impress. Whilst all eyes were on the costumes, we cannot forget the amazing work done by the make-up artists to compliment the clothes. We take a look at the best beauty looks from fashion's grand ball.

The Met Gala is an opportunity to enter a world of fantasy and fashion with the most avant-garde of designs being encouraged. It's a chance to truly play with fashion and of course, make-up.

Stars filled the steps of the MET with a variety of looks but here are the ones that stood out on the gold carpet.

Zendaya

Zendaya play

Zendaya

Zendaya's look was inspired by Saint Joan of Arc complete with auburn blunt-cut hair. We love that she kept her make-up to a minimum with this fresh, dewy face and of course, the signature Zendaya bold brows.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid play

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's bone structure is to die for and her hair pulled back only serves to accentuate her high cheek bones. We love the glitter detailing in her inner eye and the dewiness of her skin.

Hadid's eyes were adorned with a bright pop of gold to match her nails and accessories, and she kept things simple on her lips with a soft pink color.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins play

Lily Collins

 

Lily Collins had arguably the best makeup of the night. Her gothic look was so carefully thought out and perfectly executed. In a press release, her makeup artist Fiona Stiles said, "When I heard the theme for the evening, I automatically leaned into the idea of the occult and the dark arts. Yes, there's a lot of romanticism in religious art, but there's also a heavy sprinkling of the gothic. It just felt like a fun angle to explore."

Lily also wore gunmetal Swarovski crystals on the centre of her upper lid and underneath her lash line, and a blood-red teardrop was placed underneath one eye.

Stiles said, "The crystals were meant to be celestial tears, and the blood-red tear drop was a nod to stigmatas and the tears of the virgins. You know, lighthearted stuff . . ."

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid play

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid's look was done by celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta and he nailed the celestial vibe with this soft purple eye with a touch of sparkle.

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth play

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth looks every inch the blushing bride with this super-soft glam. Her barely-there look takes years off her.

According to her makeup artists Beau Nelson they were 'inspired by the Bynzantine paintings from the Eastern Roman Empire and we wanted to emulate a painterly effect on the face.'

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner play

Kendall Jenner

Even though she did not stick to the theme in any way, Kendall Jenner scored some major points in the makeup department with this gorgeous smoky eye and natural beat.

Her skin looks divine as she lets her eyes do all the talking.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian play

Kim Kardashian

Kim's feline MET look was done by her longtime makeup artist and friend Mario Dedivanovic. They used her KKW x Mario palette to create this over-the-top smokey eye which we cannot get enough of.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her signature nude lip (specifically KKW Creme Lipstick in Classic K) and let her bold cat eye become the focus of her look.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Beans The health benefits of eating this food will surprise youbullet
2 DIY 5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shinybullet
3 Wellness Types of teeth and their common problemsbullet

Related Articles

Met Gala 2018 Fashion and Catholicism converge on the steps of the MET
MET Gala 2018 Check out all the 'Heavenly' photos from the most grand ball in fashion
MET Gala 2018 Rihanna arrives event in pearled number, matching crown, robe
MET Gala 2018 1st pictures from fashion's biggest night
MET Gala Rihanna to co-host 'Controversial' 2018 Catholic Couture inspired edition
Mayowa Nicholas Model introduces Met Gala 'Heavenly Bodies' theme in Vogue editorial
MET Gala 2016 Did you love Gigi Hadid's manicure to the event? It cost $2,000

Beauty & Health

5 mind-blowing health benefits of sweet potato
Sweet Potato The health benefits of this food will blow your mind
Rihanna's ultimate bad gal makeup tutorial with Vogue
Rihanna Check out the ultimate Vogue beauty tutorial from the superstar herself
5 wonderful health benefits of corn
Corn Here are 5 wonderful health benefits of eating this plant
4 home remedies to treat wrinkles around the mouth
Beauty Tips 4 home remedies to treat wrinkles around the mouth