Dimma Umeh shows us how she gets ready for her Valentines

It's two days till Valentines and we need all the inspiration we can get. Youtuber and beauty guru Dimma Umeh shows us how she gets ready for her Valentine's. She's got everything from hair, makeup and dress and we love it!

Dimma Umeh, also known as 'That Igbo Chick' shares a very special Valentines Day GRWM . In this video she shares a Valentine's Day makeover as well as a special outfit, perfect for the date night to end all date nights.

This make-up tutorial is perfect inspiration for women of colour looking for the ideal look for the day of love.

Take a look!

