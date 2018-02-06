If you're stuck for a show-stopping beauty look to rock this Valentine's Day, look no further
Valentine's Day is just around the corner and many of us are preparing to be taken out to celebrate. If you are stuck for a special make-up look to do for the special day then look no further as Dimma Umeh has come to your rescue with this simply and sexy look guaranteed to impress your other half.
In this video, she also shares her thoughts on products like Nars sheer glow foundation, Too Faced primed and peachy cooling matte skin perfecting primer, Fenty Beauty galaxy palette, Huda Beauty desert dusk Palette and many more.
Have a look below and enjoy!
