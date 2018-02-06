The Natural Look The most popular choice by brides. This involves choosing makeup shades close to the bride’s skin colour. For this look the makeup has to look seamless with great skin work that looks natural and not cakey/heavy. Lancome Teint Idole Ultra 24hr is my all time favourite foundation for a great luminous skin finish.

A Touch of Pink Another favourite from bride. The pink might be on the lips, eyes or cheeks. One of my favourite lip colour to achieving this look is MAC lipstick in Pink Nouveau. This can be customised to suit the brides skin tone and can be manipulated with a light beige shade added to the middle of the lips for a soft ombre effect

Sultry Red For the daring bride that wants to stand out! I prefer the lips worn matte due to transfer when its time for “You may kiss the bride”. There’s nothing more embarrassing than the groom covered in bright red lipstick! The gloss may be added for photography purposes then blotted down. I love using a red lip pencil all over the lip with a matching red lipstick to aid longevity of the colour.

Let’s Go Dark Most brides getting married during fall season tend to favour this lip but it’s a timeless look and can be worn anytime of the year. The key is to go matte and keep the eyes simple. NARS Audacious lipstick in Liv is a gorgeous shade I love.

Pink and Fabulous For my brides who love colour! You can choose to keep the colours on just the eyes or just the lips. I used the Violet Voss Holy grail eye shadow palette to achieve this look.

Glamourous Smokey Eyes I chose to do a smokey eye with a bit of colour. That’s the beauty with a smokey eyed look, it does not have to done with Black or dark brown shade. You can choose to use other colours on the bride and just smoke it out.