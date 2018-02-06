Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Beauty vlogger gives us a sultry tutorial in time for Valentines

Dimma Umeh Beauty vlogger gives us a sultry makeup tutorial in time for Valentines

If you're stuck for a show-stopping beauty look to rock this Valentine's Day, look no further

Dimma Umeh Sultry Eye Tutorial play

Dimma Umeh's Sultry Eye Tutorial

(Youtube)
Beauty vlogger, Dimma Umeh, is back with a sultry make-up tutorial that has arrived just in time for Valentine's day.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and many of us are preparing to be taken out to celebrate. If you are stuck for a special make-up look to do for the special day then look no further as Dimma Umeh has come to your rescue with this simply and sexy look guaranteed to impress your other half.

In this video, she also shares her thoughts on products like Nars sheer glow foundation, Too Faced primed and peachy cooling matte skin perfecting primer, Fenty Beauty galaxy palette, Huda Beauty desert dusk Palette and many more.

Have a look below and enjoy!

 

