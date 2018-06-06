Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Causes and possible treatment for snoring

Snoring What you probably didn't know about this condition

Snoring occurs when air can't move freely through the nose or the throat when you sleep, causing the tissues around the area to vibrate.

According to recent studies, it was shown that even though snoring happens in both male and female, it occurs frequently in men and people who are overweight.

As a matter of fact, it is most common in people who have too much throat and nasal tissue or “floppy” tissue that is more prone to vibrate. Cold and enlarged tonsils are also major reasons people snore.

It is also important to note that snoring has a stubborn tendency to get worse with age, it's however a common condition that can affect just about anyone.

However, this condition can be triggered by things like alcohol, medications, breathing through the mouth and so on.

And if left untreated over time, it gets worse because of the vibrations that occur during snoring cause the muscles to weaken and damage blood vessels that supply muscles in the head and neck.

Be that as it may, you stand a risk of habitual snoring if you are:

1. Obese

If you have fat around your neck- of circumference more than 43cm/17 inches, you'd snore a lot!

2. Medications

Anti depressants and sedatives are known to cause snoring as well.

3. Alcohol

Alcohol is known to get the airways narrow, relaxing the muscles when you sleep causing you to snore.

4. Smoking

Smoking is yet another cause of snoring as they cause the airways to become inflamed as well as narrow it (the airway).

5. Allergic reactions in the nose, tonsils and throat are also major causes of snoring.

Here are five possible remedies for snoring

1. Lose weight

People who are overweight may have extra tissues in the throat that contribute to snoring. Losing weight can help reduce snoring.

2. Sleep on your side

Some studies claim that lying on your back allows your tongue to fall backward into your throat, narrowing your airway and partially obstructing airflow. Owing to this, it is advisable to try and sleep on your side.

3. Limit or avoid alcohol and sedatives

Observation has shown that avoiding alcoholic beverages at least two hours before bedtime can help reduce the intensity of this condition.

This is because sedatives and alcohol depress your central nervous system, causing excessive relaxation of muscles, including the tissues in your throat.

4. Quit smoking

Smoking cessation may reduce snoring, in addition to having numerous other health benefits.

5. Get enough sleep

Adults should aim for at least seven hours of sleep per night. The recommended hours of sleep for children vary by age. Preschool-aged children should get 10 to 13 hours a day. School-age children need nine to 12 hours a day, and teens should have eight to 10 hours a day.

