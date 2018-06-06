5 times the Insecure actress was hair goals

news

Issa Rae burst onto our screen with her megawatt smile and auburn natural hair and become the very definition of Black Girl Magic. The beautiful and hilarious actress has developed a colourful and unique sense of style to match. For those of us looking for hair inspo, here's 5 times the Insecure actress was absolute hair goals.

Fresh from her hosting gig at the CFDA Awards , Issa Rae is the name on everybody's lips. The actress, who stars in smash hit HBO show 'Insecure' , has had the best year yet as she was honoured by Marie Claire magazine and covered GQ's annual entertainment issue.

We love Issa's refreshing aesthetic and how she always makes the most of her natural beauty . If it isn't her glowing melanin-rich skin we are fawning over, it's her gorgeous auburn afro which she always managed to transform into a variety of exciting styles.

From sleek up-do's to blown out ponytails, Issa sure knows how to give naturalistas some much needed hair inspo.

Check out the 5 times Issa was total hair goals below and why don't you try recreating one of her looks at home!

Sleek braided up-do

This is a beautiful style for a formal occassion. Issa's auburn hair is braided upwards and she crowns the look with a sleek braided bun perched on the side of her head.

Top tip: Add a little gel to slick down those flyaway edges and use a hard brush to set them in place

Glamorous half up- half down

This hairstyle frames all face shapes beautifully and is a great way of having your hair out without it flying all over the place. You can pull your hair back or even braid it on the top half.

Top tip: Use an afro pick to give the half down part maximum volume.

Fulani braids with beads for the MET Gala

This was a major moment for black hair. Issa Rae said she purposefully wore braids because she wanted to play-up the African vibes at the MET and boy does she look great.

Beads and hair jewelry add some much needed sparkle to the look.

Top tip: Cornrowns can be tough on your edges so make sure you massage some castor oil into them to prevent breakage.

Blown-out ponytail

If you want to get the most out of your length, a blow out is a great way to achieve it. Be like Issa and tie your blown out locks into a sleek high ponytail.

Play with plaits like Issa for some extra hair fun.

Top tip: Heat can damage natural hair so make sure you spritz with a heat-protecting spray before getting out the blow drier

Retro fringe and fro combo

When all is said and done, the best way to show of your natural locks in all their glory is in an afro!

Sometimes afros can be shapeless and that takes away from the overall look so be like Issa and shape that fro and if you dare, add a fringe but remember, growing it out can be a pain.

Top tip: To ensure your hair remains healthy and keeps growing, stylists recommend a trim every 3-4 months