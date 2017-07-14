Readers want Joy to pray to God to change her situation

Joy, a 29-year-old woman is about to get married but she fears her sins of the past could come back and haunt her in her marriage.

Years ago, Joy had committed four abortions and the doctor had warned her that she has a little chance of getting pregnant when she finally gets married.

She has been trying to get pregnant for her fiance, Damian, but all her efforts have been in vain and she fears the words of the doctor could come true.

Read her story here:

"My name is Joy, a 29-year-old woman. My wedding is coming up in two months time but my secret past is threatening to catch up with me and truncate my joy.

I have a secret that I have been keeping from my fiance, Damian, and I know if he gets to know, he will call off the wedding because he is so jealous and quick to get angry.

I don't know how to tell Damian that I have four abortions in the past and after the last one, the doctor told me I stand the risk not getting pregnant when I get married.

I know many will say since it was in the past, I should just let it go but I know the man I have and I know very well he will surely only call off the wedding and no one would make him change his mind.

I must confess that when I was much younger, I did what most young girls did and got pregnant for the first time when I was 19 and I was still waiting to get an admission into the university and there was no way I could be saddled with a baby.

My parents too would have skinned me alive if I went to tell them I was pregnant, so the wisest thing to do was to get an abortion especially after the guy who got me pregnant bluntly refused to take responsibility.

I was in my second year in the university when I got pregnant for a lecturer I was dating and he took me to a doctor for an abortion.

I became pregnant two other times and had to get rid of them with the last one almost claiming my life as the doctor had to evacuate the foetus to save my life. After the emergency operation, the doctor told me I had a 70% to 30% chance of getting pregnant when I get married.

I have been with Damian for three years and in all that time, I have tried to get pregnant for him especially as he keeps talking about wanting babies but to no avail. We have made love even when I am ovulating but I am yet to get pregnant.

I don't know if I should tell him about my past or I should just keep it as a secret? What will happen if I cannot give him the children he so much wants? Won't that be the end of my marriage?

Joy."

The teaser for the day was:

Do you think Joy should reveal her secret to Damian?

How Nigeria voted:

Joy should not keep the secret to herself - 21%

Joy should never divulge the secret to Damian - 4%

Joy should go on a fertility treatment so as to get pregnant - 29%

Joy should just pray for God's intervention - 46%

How would you vote on this issue?