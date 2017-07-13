Home > Gist >

'Help: My past is catching up with me'

Morning Teaser 'Help: My past is catching up with me'

Joy is scared her past would catch up with her as she gets set for her impending wedding and is worried if she should divulge the secret to Damian.

  • Published:
This crying woman needs help play

This crying woman needs help

(Getty Images)

Morning Teaser 'After 2 abortions, I can't have a baby'
Morning Teaser 'A politician impregnated me, abandoned me with his child'
Morning Teaser 'After 10 years, my fiance got married to another woman’
Morning Teaser ‘After making me divorce my husband, my man friend dumped me’
Morning Teaser 'After 4 abortions, my fiance wants me out'
Morning Teaser 'I am pregnant for my ex-boyfriend 3 months after my wedding'
Morning Teaser 'My husband is fond of sleeping with my maids'
Morning Teaser 'The ghosts of my aborted babies won't let me rest'
Morning Teaser 'One act of stupidity has wrecked my marriage'
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"Dear Pulse,

My name is Joy, a 29-year-old woman. My wedding is coming up in two months time but my secret past is threatening to catch up with me and truncate my joy.

I have a secret that I have been keeping from my fiance, Damian, and I know if he gets to know, he will call off the wedding because he is so jealous and quick to get angry.

I don't know how to tell Damian that I have four abortions in the past and after the last one, the doctor told me I stand the risk not getting pregnant when I get married.

I know many will say since it was in the past, I should just let it go but I know the man I have and I know very well he will surely only call off the wedding and no one would make him change his mind.

I must confess that when I was much younger, I did what most young girls did and got pregnant for the first time when I was 19 and I was still waiting to get an admission into the university and there was no way I could be saddled with a baby.

My parents too would have skinned me alive if I went to tell them I was pregnant, so the wisest thing to do was to get an abortion especially after the guy who got me pregnant bluntly refused to take responsibility.

I was in my second year in the university when I got pregnant for a lecturer I was dating and he took me to a doctor for an abortion.

I became pregnant two other times and had to get rid of them with the last one almost claiming my life as the doctor had to evacuate the foetus to save my life. After the emergency operation, the doctor told me I had a 70% to 30% chance of getting pregnant when I get married.

I have been with Damian for three years and in all that time, I have tried to get pregnant for him especially as he keeps talking about wanting babies but to no avail. We have made love even when I am ovulating but I am yet to get pregnant.

I don't know if I should tell him about my past or I should just keep it as a secret? What will happen if I cannot give him the children he so much wants? Won't that be the end of my marriage?

Joy."

Dear readers, on Morning Teaser today, do you think Joy should reveal her secret past to Damian or just bury it and pray God takes control?

Do you think Joy should reveal her secret to Damian?»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Pele How football legend, Arthur Ashe were trapped in Lagos during 1976 coupbullet
2 End Of The Road US jails Nigerian serial fraudsterbullet
3 In Kogi Govt suspends salary of civil servant who returned...bullet

Gist

This sad old man is really worried
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say pastors who are after money are fake
Mukaila Alatunse says he was inspired to go into kidnapping by Evans
Bad Dream 'I wanted to make billions like Evans' - Kidnap suspect
The Center for International Studies says some foreign bodies are out to destroy Nigeria
One Nigeria Group says foreign elements behind attempts to destroy country
Indian Hemp
In Lagos Barrow pusher bags 1 year in jail for dealing in Indian Hemp