Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Would you pay 3.4 billion naira to spend 10 nights in a space hotel?

Space Hotel Would you pay 3.4 billion naira to spend 10 nights circling Earth?

It's probably more money than you'll ever get to see but hey, dreams are free.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Would you spend 3 and a half billion naira on 10 days of zero-gravity in space? (Educational Advancement)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Straight from your favourite sci-fi movie, a space-technology firm, Orion Space is trying to build the first space hotel, where you can spend a few nights for more money than most people see in their lifetime.

Aurora Station” is billed to be the world’s first luxury space hotel, with plans to welcome its first guests by 2022.

There won’t be any chance raves happening at the hotel in space anytime soon. Aurora can only host six people at a time, including two crew members. It will travel through space on cycles of 12-day trips.

ALSO READ: Geologists have evidence that Africa is splitting in two

The station was announced on Thursday at the Space 2.0 Summit in San Jose, California in the United States.

Our goal is to make space accessible to all,” Frank Bunger, CEO and founder of Orion Span, said in a statement. “Upon launch, Aurora Station goes into service immediately, bringing travellers into space quickly and at a lower price point than ever seen before.”

play A prototype of the Orion Soace station (Orion Span)

Our insatiable curiosity and need to break new frontiers has propelled us to space travel. It seemed only a matter of time before someone would win the race to take civilians away from Earth for a week and some days.

"We've been trying for a while"

Virgin Atlantic, which will charge 250,000 dollars for its trips, originally said flights would begin in 2009, but no official date has been given when the first tourists will go into space.

Another American company, Axiom Space, plans to open a commercial space station in 2024, but that’s still a long way off.

As exquisite as the experience is, spending days floating through a space hotel doesn’t sound like the best way to spend 3 billion naira ever, (or 3,424,750,000 naira if we’re being specific).

Plus, there’s plenty of stress involved.

To Infinity and Beyond

Travellers will spend three months on a training course to prepare them for the space station.

play Many companies are invested in the space tourism race. Each one is attemoting to create the designs and processes that can work in the long term. (NBC News)

 

While on board, the tourists will engage in activities such as growing food in orbit and getting the chance to soar over their hometown.

ALSO READ: Five tips for living a normal life if your father is a corrupt politician

As the god-like humans that they will become once they enter space, the guests will get high-speed wireless internet access and will have video chats with their loyal subjects, aka family and friends, on earth.

To take this leap of faith and human pursuit, Orion is already taking deposits of 80 thousand dollars or 28.8 million naira for the trip.

The amount can be refunded if interested guests come to their senses decide they cannot raise the equivalent of 9.5 million dollars.

Orion won’t be worrying about patronage though.

Not everybody is a Nigerian male trying to get Schengen visa.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in pop culture, music, history and period dramas. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Don't be surprised when BamBam and Teddy A eventually...bullet
2 Africa Geologists have evidence that our continent is physically...bullet
3 Offa Nigerians are not secure and it's a reality we are often...bullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija 5 other teams you can support when BamTeddy comes to an end
Offa Nigerians are not secure and it's a reality we are often reminded of
Nigerian Entertainment Toni Kan makes a tribute to the icons and forerunners
Living Wealthy 5 tips for living a normal life if your father is a corrupt politician
Christianity In Nigeria, God and pastors are more important than any politician
Aliko Dangote Daddy Freeze learned these 10 lessons from Fatima and Jamil's wedding
Unshakable Table This picture of Dangote and Bill Gate on high table is causing stir in Lagos
Baba Kunyi There's a babalawo advertising money rituals on Twitter
Kim Kardashian Everytime reality star posts a nude, she's making a business decision
Gender Roles It's time for women to stop shaming broke men

Pop Culture

Gender Are Nigerian men intimidated by strong women?
Who Teddy A and Bambam think will win Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija 5 other teams you can support when BamTeddy comes to an end
Snails This Nigerian delicacy is becoming popular as a sperm booster
President’s second term bid best for Nigeria, says A’Ibom APC
Flop of the Week Anyone who had the job of protecting the people of Offa has failed