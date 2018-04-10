news

Straight from your favourite sci-fi movie, a space-technology firm, Orion Space is trying to build the first space hotel, where you can spend a few nights for more money than most people see in their lifetime.

“Aurora Station” is billed to be the world’s first luxury space hotel, with plans to welcome its first guests by 2022.

There won’t be any chance raves happening at the hotel in space anytime soon. Aurora can only host six people at a time, including two crew members. It will travel through space on cycles of 12-day trips.

The station was announced on Thursday at the Space 2.0 Summit in San Jose, California in the United States.

“Our goal is to make space accessible to all,” Frank Bunger, CEO and founder of Orion Span, said in a statement. “Upon launch, Aurora Station goes into service immediately, bringing travellers into space quickly and at a lower price point than ever seen before.”

Our insatiable curiosity and need to break new frontiers has propelled us to space travel. It seemed only a matter of time before someone would win the race to take civilians away from Earth for a week and some days.

"We've been trying for a while"

Virgin Atlantic, which will charge 250,000 dollars for its trips, originally said flights would begin in 2009, but no official date has been given when the first tourists will go into space.

Another American company, Axiom Space, plans to open a commercial space station in 2024, but that’s still a long way off.

As exquisite as the experience is, spending days floating through a space hotel doesn’t sound like the best way to spend 3 billion naira ever, (or 3,424,750,000 naira if we’re being specific) .

Plus, there’s plenty of stress involved.

To Infinity and Beyond

Travellers will spend three months on a training course to prepare them for the space station.

While on board, the tourists will engage in activities such as growing food in orbit and getting the chance to soar over their hometown.

As the god-like humans that they will become once they enter space, the guests will get high-speed wireless internet access and will have video chats with their loyal subjects, aka family and friends, on earth.

To take this leap of faith and human pursuit, Orion is already taking deposits of 80 thousand dollars or 28.8 million naira for the trip.

The amount can be refunded if interested guests come to their senses decide they cannot raise the equivalent of 9.5 million dollars.

Orion won’t be worrying about patronage though.

Not everybody is a Nigerian male trying to get Schengen visa.