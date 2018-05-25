Why is Linda Ikeji being shamed for being single and pregnant?

In Nigeria, where female billionaires can only name God as the source of their wealth, Linda Ikeji is a living example of a woman living life on her own terms. Sadly, some people can't deal with that.
Earlier in the week, Laura Ikeji, writer and fashionista, announced via social media that her media entrepreneur sister, Linda Ikeji was pregnant. In an Instagram post dated Sunday, May 20, 2018, the younger Ikeji wrote, "See who's gonna be a mummy. Congrats Lin @officiallindaikeji".
The caption followed a photo of the blogger sporting a pronounced baby bump. It was there for all to see, and judging by the comments that followed across social media, many shared Laura's joy at the news.
For some though, like the infamous Kemi Olunloyo, it was not something to be happy about. While messages of goodwill and congratulations trooped in, Miss Olunloyo berated Linda Ikeji for getting pregnant while single.
She claimed that Linda was a hypocrite, having supposedly preached celibacy and hard work to young girls in the past, only to announce her pregnancy at the age of 36.
Soon enough, people with similar opinions echoed Miss Olunloyo's sentiments across social media.
ALSO READ: Linda Ikeji shares tips on how to hide a baby bump
While her fans counted the days to another milestone on Linda Ikeji's success story, in other circles, the theme was pregnancy shaming.
Over the world, pregnant women are shamed for the weight gain that comes with pregnancy, for their eating habits, their dressing and just about anything they do. Linda's case is different because she was being shamed for just being pregnant.
Most of the trolling revolved around a particular theme; Linda's single Status.
While amassing wealth, building one of the country's biggest blogs and breaking the ceiling for young women and girls around the continent, Linda has chosen to remain single. For most, this is a hard concept to digest.
Traditionally, many Nigerians hold the view that marriage is what makes a girl into a woman. Women are expected to aspire to get married; a milestone that endorses the next step; childbearing.
(How to hide a baby bump 101. Suck belle in and wear a high waist...lol). So, a few friends have been calling me, asking me how I'm holding up with all the trolling on the internet since I announced my pregnancy. I kind of felt bad for them because they were worrying over something I wasn't. I've been on the internet for nearly 12 years now, I've made money, I've met amazing people, I've written about folks and stepped on toes (mostly of course, unknowingly...lol). So when people troll me, that's fine. It's called Karma. Lol. Fortunately it doesn't get to me. There's nothing I haven't been called on the internet, and it will never stop because this is where I plan to do business for the rest of my life! So we all are stuck together. I'm not going anywhere...lol. So let's address some issues...and the reason why I bother is for the young girls who look up to me. I owe you and will always speak to help you in anyway I can because I want you to shine and be the better version of yourself. So number one, let's talk about this celibacy issue. I preached it a lot of times but I have NEVER said do not have sex before marriage. Here's what I have always said to young girls and I maintain it. Never ever give your body to a man for money. You're worth so much more than that. You're beautiful beyond measure and there's absolutely nothing a man can give you that you can't give urself if you apply yourself, believe in yourself and work hard. Start now that you're young, pursue your dreams, work hard till your hands are sore and ur mind is tired, never listen to anyone who tells you you're not good enough or you're wasting your time, and no matter how hard it gets, no matter how rough the road becomes, never give up on yourself or your dreams. 2. I've always also said & I maintain it; do not sleep around because your body is too precious & deserves respect. You deserve love & dignity. I've always said sex should only happen when you find yourself in a loving relationship, with someone you love & who loves you back. I was 100% celibate until I was ready to share my life with someone and I met the man of my dreams. (unfortunately, I can't share him with the internet..lol)
When women do not follow this unspoken rule and they have children outside of wedlock, society berates and looks down on them.
They are treated with disdain for being of easy virtue and giving in to their desires.
For Linda, a woman who has taken pride in her independence and preached celibacy before marriage, her defiance is an affront to many people who believe that getting pregnant while single erodes societal values.
The blogger has since defended herself. In a series of now-deleted tweets, she wrote "I turned 36 and I knew there was nothing else I wanted more than to be a mum & wife and celibacy wasn't going to get me that! I even did a video talking about how much I wanted these two things and God has finally answered my prayers. Beyond blessed,"
"I preached celibacy to young girls because I feel that's the right way to live until you meet someone very special that you love & who loves you and wants to be in a committed relationship with you. Passing body around and having multiple partners is not the way and I stand by it," she concluded.
To be honest, Linda shouldn't have had to explain much.
Shaming a woman for getting pregnat while single only reflects our inability as individuals and a society to look beyond our personal and collective views and accomodate people who do not share these same values with us.
When its all said and done, the subject of having children outside wedlock is seen through a moral lens. While this is healthy for those who see it this way, it is senile to expect others to see and do things the same way.
For some, getting married before having children is common sense. For others, there are no rules.
For all we know, Linda Ikeji does not see the need to pattern her life to suit conventional traditions and ideas that do not fit this present time.
ALSO READ: Linda Ikeji is building a reality television empire
In the year of our Lord 2018, a strong feminist rhetoric is raising valuable conversations and making a strong case for female independence.
Women are working into stronger positions with the understanding that can enjoy equal opportunities, make a name for themselves, reach the pinnacle of achievement in their personal life and career and get married without having to find a man to validate all of this.
In Nigeria, where female billionaires can only blame God when asked for the source of their wealth, Linda Ikeji is a living example of a woman living life to the fullest on her own terms.
It's okay to not see things her way, but the least anyone can do is to live and let live. Shaming Linda for being pregnant while single is just desperate.