Linda Ikeji defends herself over pregnancy before marriage

Linda Ikeji should be the happiest woman on earth right now since getting pregnant but isn't finding it easy following trolls over her getting pregnant before marriage while preaching celibacy before marriage.

The media mogul took to her Twitter page where she defended herself over her decision to get pregnant which she revealed was because she felt it was the right time considering her age.

"And I've lived by it. But then I turned 36 and I knew there was nothing else I wanted more than to be a mum & wife and celibacy wasn't going to get me that! I even did a video talking about how much I wanted these two things and God has finally answered my prayers. Beyond blessed," she tweeted.

She also went on to say she preached celibacy to young girls because she felt it was only right for them to live that way until they meet the right person.

"I preached celibacy to young girls because I feel that's the right way to live until you meet someone very special that you love & who loves you and wants to be in a committed relationship with you. Passing body around and having multiple partners is not the way and I stand by it," she concluded. She has however deleted the tweets.

Linda Ikeji is pregnant

Media entrepreneur Linda Ikeji is expecting her first child The good news was shared by her sister Laura Ikeji on Sunday, May 20, 2018, on her Instagram page. "See who's gonna be a mummy. Congrats Lin @officiallindaikeji" wrote Laura Ikeji on her Instagram post.

In the photo, Linda Ikeji can be seen rocking a baby bump. Linda Ikeji has posted about her pregnancy on her blog.