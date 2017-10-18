Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti :  We need to do more things in honour of the late musician

The unveiling of his statue is hopefully the beginning of more honours for Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Fela's painting play

(Fanta selah)
On Sunday, October 15, 2017, the Lagos state government unveiled a statue of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

This would mark the first time the government (state or Federal) is honouring the Afrobeat icon. The statue was unveiled 20 years after his passing. You know what they say, better late than never.

His rebellious lifestyle, politically challenging music and philosophical views have made Fela resonate with a new generation of Nigerians.

Fela finally gets a governmental recognition play

(The Nation Online )

 

At the just concluded Felabration, many of those who attended never saw Fela play in person. The tales, myths and legends of the musician as well as his hypnotic African music are what have given Fela a new fan base- Nigerian millennials.

A statue was long overdue but it is not enough tribute to one of the most iconic Nigerians to have lived.

Fela’s legacy deserves to be celebrated more with other tributes. Here are some ways to celebrate Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The Fela Liberation statue play

(Punch )

The legendary musician was Egba, a proud and hardworking sub-tribe from Ogun state. For all his achievements and impact, a Fela Anikulapo-Kuti Day in Ogun state would be only appropriate.

In other countries especially America, celebrities who have affected society are given their own days. Fela is ripe for this honour. He is one of the few Nigerian singers to deserve a day dedicated to him.

Fela Kuti. play

(The Net)

 

Another honour that can be bestowed on Fela is to have a music school named after him. The Ministry of Education can create a school just for arts and music and name it after Fela. The Fela Anikulapo-Kuti School for Arts & Music doesn’t sound bad at all.

Also, the street where the Kalakuta Republic is located in should be renamed after Fela. If we can name streets after politicians and military dictators then surely we can have a Fela Kuti Close in Lagos.

Now, this is very important. It is high time that Nollywood produces an official biopic of Fela Kuti. This man lived a colourful and interesting life. His legacy should be put on film for generations yet unborn to see.

It is important to celebrate our legends from various fields. This hasn't been a strong trait of Nigerian culture. Many of our heroes’ past has been in vain.

The statue of Fela gives hope that we can rectify this flaw.

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

