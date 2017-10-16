Home > Entertainment > Music >

Felabration 2017 :  Why it is important to celebrate Fela Kuti in this age of social media

Felabration 2017 Why it is important to celebrate Fela Kuti in this age of social media

Events like Felabration which hold all over the world package the Fela experience to a younger crowd.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fela Kuti showing his mastery skills on the piano play

Fela Kuti showing his mastery skills on the piano

(Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Recently, an argument popped up online about the place of Wizkid in the pantheon of Nigerian music. A general consensus that many reached was that Wizkid is a legend. But that was not all. Not content with conferring god-status to the man, they decided to come closer to someone untouchable: Fela

Many of the arguments that were had, compared Wizkid to the creator of Afrobeat. They believe with his deal with RCA Records and collaborations with Drake, he has transcended mortality and stands tall, perhaps taller than the king of Nigerian music. The comparisons these people make on social media aren’t just faulty, they are dumb. Wizkid cannot touch the helm of Fela’s garment, musically, and in impact.

play

 

But you have to understand why this argument exists in the first place. Instead of dismissing these people who propagate this blasphemy as dumb, we have to take a step back to gain perspective and find out why they are proudly chasing a narrative that is essentially flawed. I did that, and I have discovered why.

These people don’t know Fela Kuti. They have never studied his life, experienced his art, and properly brought into the enduring legacy of the icon. Many of these people pushing this narrative are young, 90s babies who barely experienced a world in which Fela Kuti existed. And so, all of what he did, is and stands for is likened to myth. A young man who never visited the Afrikan Shrine, in the 70s, but saw Wizkid and Drake in a music video would have a skewed narrative that favours what he is experiencing. Old gods die with time, and new gods take over.

The Black President with his queens play

The Black President with his queens

(Instagram )

 

That’s why things events like Felabration are important. An annual music festival, the event aims at celebrating the legacy of the man who created the foundations of pop music. The idea and concept of Felabration as an annual celebration of Fela’s music, life and times, originated from his eldest child Yeni who conceived it in 1998. With the exception of 1999, Felabration has taken place yearly.

Over the years Felabration has attracted many high-class musical acts from all over the world. The roll call includes Hugh Masekela, Femi Kuti, Lucky Dube, Awilo, Baba Maal, Les Nubians, King Sunny Ade, Lagbaja, Asa, TuFace, Seun Kuti and many others. In 2008, over 50 international artists came together from the United States, Great Britain, France and Senegal to perform at Felabration under the banner, African Express. Every year Felabration features exciting lineups of artistes designed to whet the appetite of music lovers.

Felabration 2017 Closing Concert at the Fela Afrika Shrine, Ikeja Lagos play Wizkid performing at Felabration 2017 Closing Concert at the Fela Afrika Shrine, Ikeja Lagos (Pulse)

 

The 2017 edition had Wizkid come on stage to honour Fela Kuti with a breath-taking performance. And thereby acknowledged the superiority of Fela. Much of his work references the production and lyrical dexterity of the icon.

Events like Felabration which hold all over the world package the Fela experience to a younger crowd. It brings them a taste of what Fela Kuti is, and how inclusive his legacy is. No one who attends the week-long festival and gets an experience of it all can honestly make an argument for Wizkid over Fela and sleep well.

Felabration 2017 Closing Concert at the Fela Afrika Shrine, Ikeja Lagos play Wizkid performing at Felabration 2017 Closing Concert at the Fela Afrika Shrine, Ikeja Lagos (Pulse)

 

And if they do, and still hold such an opinion, then they are incapable of critical reasoning and empirical evaluation. What’s their excuse?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Felabration 2017 Wizkid, Tekno, Burna Boy round off annual festival with...bullet
2 Kiss Daniel 'Over-thinking' music is bad, and ‘Yeba’ is a perfect examplebullet
3 Pulse Radio 10 new songs you need to hear this weekbullet

Related Articles

Felabration 2017 How Wizkid honoured Fela with one of the best performances of his career
Kiss Daniel 'Over-thinking' music is bad, and ‘Yeba’ is a perfect example
Felabration 2017 Wizkid, Tekno, Burna Boy round off annual festival with grand performances
Video Skales - 'Agolo'
Music DJ Neptune - 'Why' ft Runtown
Felabration 2017 Ice Prince, Dr Sid, Timaya, celebrate Day 5 [Video]
Felabration 2017 Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Bez, Nneka thrill at Federal Palace
Pulse Radio 10 new songs you need to hear this week
Felabration 2017 Adekunle Gold, Omawumi, Jaywon, Bez thrill Lagos on Day 5 of annual festival
Video Cuppy, Tekno - 'Green Light'

Music

Felabration 2017 Closing Concert at the Fela Afrika Shrine, Ikeja Lagos
Felabration 2017 How Wizkid honoured Fela with one of the best performances of his career
Video Skales - 'Agolo'
Music DJ Neptune - 'Why' ft Runtown
 Wavericks Felabration Night
Felabration 2017 Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Bez, Nneka thrill at Federal Palace