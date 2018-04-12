news

Christian Amanpour's interview with a Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong on her new series "Sex & Love" around the World" has set off yet another Twitter conversation.

The French veteran's series focuses on how humans navigate sex and love all around the world.

Episode 5 of the show features Ghanaian actress, Moesha Bunduong who discussed why she and other women live off wealthy lovers to pay their bills.

In the video she says to Amanpour, "In Ghana, our economy is just such in a way that you just need someone to take care of you, because you can't make enough money as a woman here"

She then 'admits' to Amanpour that she has sex with hm because he can afford to pay her bills.

One could ask questions of why Amanpour converses with her with leading statements but that's not the point here.

A worker at the ladies' shop where the interview was held says she does not date a married man.

In return, she makes him good food and "then when he wants to have fun, make sure you're ready"

Understandably the video and Buduong's statement have been met with a wide range of reactions.

Keeping wealthy lovers of either sex has ben fairly common for as long as time and history will serve us, but in this age where gender equality and the unspoken rules of sex are weighty subjects, it has brought many important conversations.

Women and men who are served by glucose guardians are looked down on by most of society. However, the fact are often not as simple as one may assume them to be.

Nuanced conversations about sex

Women often have to have to give in to sexual harrassment and inglorious advances to climb the ladder, get favors or simply move forward in their careers. For some it may seem like an excuse but the case can be made that discipline only hold in the face of so many challenges.

The most interesting part of Bonduong's submission is that she is both surprisingly lucid in her explanation and defiant in her tone.

The Ghanaian actress has often been criticized for a perceived hypersexuality; however this ranks near the top of her most audacious givings.

Ultimately, if that's what will get us talking, then we need more people who are honest with their truth.