How to listen to Podcast on your android phone

Podcast How to listen to audio programs on your Android phone

You can either listen to a podcast through a website or download a podcast on your phone, or tablet, or computer.

How to listen to podcast on your android phone play

How to listen to podcast on your android phone

(The Financial Physician)
What is podcast?

Essentially, a podcast is a radio show that you can get on the internet to enable you to listen to it whenever you want.

In other words, it can be said to be a type of media file - typically in audio format - that is available online for downloading to your computer or portable device.

And you can either listen to a podcast through a website or download a podcast on your phone, or tablet, or computer, and listen to it without an internet connection, anytime you choose to.

However, with over hundreds of thousands of podcasts covering every topic that can be possibly imagined, on the web, it is, therefore, important to note that listening to podcast guarantees your access to objective information.

How to listen to Podcast on your android phone play

Loose talk podcast: Arguably the biggest podcast in Nigeria

(Pulse)

Be that as it may, getting started for those who are new to podcast may seem more like a daunting task. But as mentioned earlier, you can download a podcast from its website.

And there are several apps available for both iOS and Android that allow you to download and sort episodes.

Here is how to listen to a podcast on your android phone

To stream:

Go to a website, such as soundcloud.com, search for loose talk and click play.

How to listen to Podcast on your android phone play

Loose talk podcast: Arguably the biggest podcast in Nigeria

(Pulse)

To download:

You can always get it delivered to your phone or tablet each week by using an app.

And for iPhones and iPads, use the Podcasts app. You get it from the App Store (it actually comes installed on newer devices). In the Podcasts app, search for Serial and then hit subscribe.

While for Android phones and tablets, you can try the RadioPublic or Stitcher apps, which you can always get from the Google Play store.

Listen to episode 144 of loose talk: "The Headies 2018 Nominees Review"

However, if you decide to opt for RadioPublic, search for Serial and then click "Follow." But if it is Stitcher you decide to go with, search for “Serial” and click the plus sign (+), to add it to your favorites list.

