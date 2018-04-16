Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Loose Talk, Episode 114: "The Headies 2018 Nominees Review"

Loose Talk Podcast Episode 114: "The Headies 2018 Nominees Review"

The Giants dissect the Headies 2018 Nominees List, and discuss a few things about cheating, old Presidents and sugar daddies.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play The Giants dissect the Headies 2018 Nominees List, and discuss a few things about cheating, old Presidents and sugar daddies. (Loose Talk Podcast)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After skipping the 2017 editions for a host of reasons, Nigeria’s most popular music awards, the Headies announced its list of nominees for the 2018 editions and like you would expect, the Loose Talk Giants, Osagie Alonge, Steve Dede and Ayomide Tayo dissected the list for what its worth.

In case you’re new to the fold, Loose Talk is a pop culture podcast where the aforementioned journalists discuss trending and relevant issues across various fields, offering insight, context and a healthy dose of humour.

One of the biggest news items this week was the video apparently showing American basketballer, Tristan Thompson cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian.

The giants had a bit to say about the balance or lack of it that preceded the incident as well as the model who Tristan was seen with, Lani Blair.

Headies 2018

Following its release, the Headies Nominations list had been roundly criticised, mostly for ignoring some of the most popular songs and artistes of the last year, and to a lesser extent, for ignoring the alte/underground music scene.

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson at LIV at Fontainebleau in Miami on September 18, 2016.Seth Browarnik play Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have just welcomed a baby. (startraksphoto.com)

 

Which is to say, the awards board members were also accused of holding on to the relics of a bygone phase.

Starting with the Recording of the Year, the giants picked their potential winners.

ALSO READ: Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead Headies 2018 nominees list

The first snag though came when the matter of Best Rap Album came up. Ajebutter 22’s “What Happens in Lagos” was heralded as one of the best albums of last year, by critics, including Osagie and Ayo. Yet, the album was not nominated in the Rap category.

There was also some disagreement over Niniola’s Maradona not making the nominations for Song of the Year; Osagie pointing out that it was a grand case of leaving a suitable option out for a more worthy one.

The Giants did agree on one thing though; that the Best Street Hop category would be a tough one as all the nominated songs stand a healthy chance of tapping the award.

One thing I know is that someone will conjure the spirit of Agege and break out some fire shaku-shaku on that stage, and that, in itself, is enough to look forward to.

Should Ajebutter 22's "What Happens In Lagos" have made Album of the Year? play

Should Ajebutter 22's "What Happens In Lagos" have made Album of the Year?

(Headies)

 

Music (or money, depending on how woke you want to be) is a melodious representation of the spirit of Nigeria but the people in charge of it are septuagenarians who want to run a second time.

Bubu 2019

ALSO READ: 5 things we noticed about the Headies 2018 nominees list

Yes, that was a Buhari sub.

Last week, our sub-par beloved President Buhari announced, via his social media and communications team, that he would run in the 2019 elections for a second term as President.

Sigh.

From Presidents to Sugar Daddies, the Giants also discussed Ghanaian actress, Moesha Buduong’s assertion on an episode of Amanpour’s “Love and Sex All Around The World”.

play Ghanaian socialite and actress, Moesha Boduong has hinted that her appearance on international media giant, CNN’s Amanpour will be aired soon (Asempa News)

 

The Ghanaian actress claimed that Ghana’s economy is set up in such a way that women have to find men to take care of them and pay their bills.

The Giants are not the kind of guys to discuss another country’s economic policies but where they smell a load of crap they’re inclined to raise it, even where it is said by a voluptuous woman.

The subject of sugar daddies is a delicate one; while many men and women have glucose guardians, it is treated like a taboo, the type that you actively hope to engage in but you smirk when anyone mentions it.

The thing about conversations like this is that its better if you have them as randomly as possible or just be like the guys and be as loose as possible.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in pop culture, music, history and period dramas. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 Biskit Twitter is going wild over this video of BKChat alum touching his...bullet
2 Pulse List Here are 10 of the wealthiest families in Nigeriabullet
3 Living Wealthy 5 tips for living a normal life if your father is a...bullet

Related Articles

You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo The OAU sex scandal and the truth about horny old men
Facebook Here's what would happen if Mark Zuckerberg had to appear before Nigeria's National Assembly
Prop of the Week Genevieve Nnaji has given shaku-shaku the final cosign it needed
London Stabbings How gang violence in UK is taking the lives of young Nigerians
Sweet Things The Internet loves this video of PoshJosh singing his brother a Yoruba lullaby
World Press Photo Awards Photos of Makoko and Boko Haram abductees are among the winners
Moesha Buduong This interview with CNN's Amanpour has started a conversation about sugar daddies
Black Tax 5 young Nigerians on whether parents should be entitled to your money
Dafe Oboro This young filmmaker shows you the many sides of being Nigerian
Pulse List Here are 10 of the wealthiest families in Nigeria

Pop Culture

How to listen to podcast on your android phone
Podcast How to listen to audio programs on your Android phone
The OAU sex scandal and the truth about horny old men
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo The OAU sex scandal and the truth about horny old men
Facebook Here's what would happen if Mark Zuckerberg had to appear before Nigeria's National Assembly
Genevieve Nnaji
Prop of the Week Genevieve Nnaji has given shaku-shaku the final cosign it needed