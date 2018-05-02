Femi Otedola shows us how billionaires do the shaku-shaku

news

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has remixed shaku-shaku in a way that only him could.

With support (and we suspect, style and music guidelines) from two daughters who have become influential personalities in their own right, the oil magnate has proved himself to be far in tune with popular culture than you'd expect from his deep-pocketed peers.

This time, his claim to being yuppy comes in form of him dancing shaku-shaku in a way that only wealthy people can.

In the video shared on Instagram, Otedola is seen making light work of shaku-shaku while seated in the comfort of the VIP section at Pepsi's "The Lituation" where four DJs, including his daughter DJ Cuppy, performed.

During her set, Cuppy acknowledged her father's presence by asking the crowd to give a big shout-out to Papa Cups.

Street ti takeover... or not

So, Otedola's shaku-shaku may not have the elegance of Olamide's version, or the raw street cred that oozes when Idowest gets dirty, but it may be the most expensive one we've seen yet, and that's really all that matters.

Unlike the rest of us, Otedola simply stretches his arms forward and leaves us to fill in the gaps and figure out what is happening.

#tgif A post shared by Genevieve Nnaji (@genevievennaji) on Apr 12, 2018 at 11:46pm PDT

That, right there, is how a billionaire remixes shaku-shaku.

From its origins as one of Lagos' street fads, the shaku-shaku has become Nigeria's most poluar dance this year, even inspiring an entire sub-genre of music made to suit the dance.

Nollywood veteran, Genevieve Nnaji was seen doing the dance outside a building in New York, a moment that had us believing that shaku-shaku had gotten the cosign it finally needed .

With Pap Cups, however, it seems we may all have to rethink how we do this dance and whether all that stress is really worth it when you can just sit and be expensive without trying too hard.