Aunty Genny’s Shaku-Shaku has international exposure.

  • Published:
Our Prop of the Week goes to the beautiful, talented Nollywood veteran that is Genevieve Nnaji for taking shaku-shaku, Nigeria’s favourite dance step and giving it that nod of approval that it needed.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Aunt Genny (because who am I to call her by her first name) is seen pulling her moves outside a building in the city of New York.

Her shaku-shaku has been described as many things and we cannot help but agree.

In the many concerts and parties I’ve had the misfortune to attend since shaku-shaku became a thing last year, I’ve seen the dance done in different styles and manners.

Aunty Genny’s Shaku-Shaku is different.

It is vegan, to start with; her shaku-shaku only drinks vitamin water when it’s done having those completely natural meals. It takes yoga classes on Friday and Saturday, after which, it goes out to feed homeless pets and people.

ALSO READ: Shaku-shaku is the new dance of the streets that we should all learn in 2018

On Sundays, it goes out to rural areas and builds eco-friendly houses.

#tgif

A post shared by Genevieve Nnaji (@genevievennaji) on

 

In simpler terms, Aunty Genny’s Shaku-Shaku has international exposure.

It is the perfect cosign for shaku-shaku, a dance which even the street guys dismiss as a street dance.

In the last few months, shaku-shaku has gone from Agege to the rest of Nigeria and Nigerians in the diaspora.

But everywhere it is done, it is with an air of exotic support; like the people from the city rocking that new cap from your last visit to your hometown.

Genevieve’s dance has elevated the dance to a new level, the one where the most beautiful subjects of our fantasies and people that we adore can dance it anywhere.

We are so grateful.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in pop culture, music, history and period dramas. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

