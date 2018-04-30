Otedola ate with truck drivers and took a public bus in London

news

Femi Otedola was recently in London and we spotted him enjoying a ride on a public bus to Wandsworth.

On the same day, the moneybag who was the third richest Nigerian in 2016 with a net worth of $1.8 billion, took out time to dine with truck drivers.

The oil magnate enjoyed the ride and also took out time to share the experience on his Instagram page.

Otedola revealed that he decided to join the bus to visit his teacher in Wandsworth.

The Forte Oil boss enjoyed a brief meal at a restaurant that caters for truck drivers and millionaires on the same table.

One of the closest ally to globally acclaimed billionaire and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, Otedeola was recently spotted in Lagos at palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.