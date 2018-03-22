Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Charles Okocha really deserves some accolades

Igwe Tupac Charles Okocha really deserves some accolades

"He deserves some accolades! He paid his dues! He paid in full!"

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play What more does Igwe Tupac have to do? (36NG)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

What more does Charles Okocha have to do? When will we all come together and give the man all the accolades he deserves?

Charles Okocha’s transition from accent-heavy Nollywood actor to Instagram icon happened too fast for many of us to really notice.

He showed us why this weekend.

In another one of his now popular skits, Igwe Tupac traumatised a few unlucky young men, hopped on someone’s car and told us a few reasons why he deserves some accolades.

Dressed like an Italian professional golfer brought up in Port Harcourt, he stormed out the gates and ran down the streets while shouting, “You all should acknowledge me! I paid my dues

YOUR PRESIDENT #NUNUGANG #WEGLOBAL #ELPRESIDENTE

A post shared by Igwe 2pac (@charles_okocha) on

 

As of the time of writing this, the video has 131,000 views.

I’ve screamed, “I deserve some accolades !! ” at least 30 times today, at my friends, my colleagues and people I’ve never met before.

If that isn't virality, I don't know what it is.

"We globul, nicca"

While we discussed what dues Charles Okocha paid on our way to breakfast this morning, a colleague mentioned that “a lot changed after he was shot. A man was shot and Igwe Tupac was born”.

A few years ago, the actor known as Charles Okocha was reportedly shot five times by a drunk policeman while attending a function in Nnewi, Anambra State.

His persona as a returnee Igbo Prince had already debuted on the small screen by then, but not long after, Igwe Tupac, the parody, was born.

Charles 'Igwe 2Pac' with friends at the hospital play Charles Okocha suffered complications during a surgery to remove bullets in his body. (Linda Ikeji )

Months after a botched surgery put the actor's life at risk, a video emerged of him having what seemed to be a meltdown on Instagram. Btween sobs and tears, he would mutter "Amoshine when amoshine".

Thus, the Amoshine hashtag was born and Igwe Tupac became our favorite nuisance.

Charles Okocha lampoons the idea of Nigerians who are plagued by international exposure and the influence of American gangsta culture.

In his skits, the vocal gangsta interacts with regular Nigerians and mimics the behaviour you’d expect from someone who listens to too much rap music.

If Igwe Tupac already got on this path before, we have to offer tribute to his hypeman for taking it to the next level.

That guy is the friend you need when things finally look up and you need someone to help you remember you’re rich now.

Even though Charles Okocha can't stay calm in his short videos to save his life, the hypeman stands behind the camera and delivers what we can only call adlibs with the confidence of someone tutored by Diddy.

"Something just happened right now..."

Nigerian comedy on Instagram has experienced a major boom in the last half decade. The first generation, led by Chief Obi, Fox and others, figured out a way to squeeze relatable scenarios into one minute skits on a platform that was quickly becoming popular.

 

ALSO READ: Charles Okocha is Nollywood's virality machine

Nowadays, faces like Maraji, Craze Clown and Lasisi Elenu are pop culture phenomena, followed in the hundreds of thousands and getting paid in six figures to use their skills and help brands reach their fans.

A few of these have already taken the next step to mass media, appearing in music videos and snagging cameos in Nollywood productions. There’s already talk about getting the more successful of them to feature in their own shows and movies.

We need to appreciate these guys more.

Charles Okocha has completely reinvented himself to suit the times. He’s launched a semblance of a music career since, become a viral sensation and one of the most-sought-after personalities on the gram.

This, after years of wadling through the murky waters and non-existent plots of Nollywood in the 2000s.

The man shouldn’t have to ask us to acknowledge him. Sure, Charles Okocha hasn’t gone worldwide and we still need to know if JAY-Z and Drake care about the guy.

But give him what he deserves. The man does deserve some accolades.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in music, history and culture. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 Fetishes and Marriage Twitter gave us a story of one couple, two nudes...bullet
2 Drug Abuse Here are the 3 most common side effects of abusing Tramadolbullet
3 Throwback Thursday Onitsha will never forget the infamous Derico Nwamamabullet

Related Articles

Charles Okocha (Igwe 2pac) Actor says he wants to be the next president of Nigeria (Video)
Wizkid, Iwobi Nigerian music and football have always been twins
Emmanuella, Mark Angel Why Nigerians think this comedy duo is very funny
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 best quotes of the year
#DateNightChallenge Nigerians express love to their cars with funny viral trend
Adventures of Makopolo See how this Mallam tries to copy Banky W's style of proposing to his girlfriend
Photo Of The Day Toke Makinwa looks stunning in red!
Social Media Blues Top 5 internet sensations of 2017

Pop Culture

Marijuana Lagos’ Rapid Response Squad is giving out free drugs
Homophobia We need to talk about homosexuality, mostly because of straight women
FG confirms kidnap of 110 students 6 days after Boko Haram attack
Nigerian Names What if a person’s name could tell you something about who they are?
Homophobia How a gay Nigerian is exploring self-love in the African Diaspora