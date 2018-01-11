Police parade two soldiers arrested for robbery in Ondo

news

Two serving soldiers have been arrested by the Ondo State police command over alleged involvement in a robbery.

The force men and four other suspects were arrested last Monday on the Akure/Owo Expressway in Emure Ile, in the Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The identities of the soldiers, who were paraded at the headquarters of the command in Akure on Wednesday, were not revealed.

But the other suspects were identified as Jacob Amos, Moses Aleka, Iliasu Suleiman and Jaiyeoba Ojo.

Speaking on the arrest, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, said the suspects arrested following a tip-off.

He said, "Upon the receipt of the information that some boys were backing the highways in order to rob or kidnap, the DPO, SP Sanni Lasisi, and four others, swung into action. Along the line, one Jacob Amos was arrested and brought to the station for interrogation. He confessed to the crime.

"He later took the police to where members of the gang reside in Shagari village, Akure. On getting to the place, five of the robbers were arrested, while three escaped."

Adeyanju said two of the arrested suspects said they are private officers in the Nigerian Army, the claim he he the command is investigating.