Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman keeps promise to kill husband's side chic

No Play-Play Woman keeps promise to kill husband's side chic

Close to the corpse of a young lady found on a roadside in Anambra was a note possibly from the person who killed her.

  • Published:
In Anambra State, a woman keeps promise to kill husband's side chic. play

The corpse of a side chic believed to have been killed by lover's wife lies idle on a dusty road in Anambra State.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A short note carried a woman's message to a side chic who won't leave her husband alone. It was found close to the corpse of her competition whose body littered a roadside.

The deceased Ada Ezeudo was reportedly killed in Ifitedunu located in Anambra State.

It appeared that Ezeudo had ignored an earlier warning asking her to stay away from the woman's husband.

"I told you to live my husband alone. You really think I', joking coming to Akuzu. R.I.P Asawwo girl," reads a text from the note.

Woman keeps promise to kill husband's side chic play

A note contains the angry emotion of a woman who may have eliminated husband's side chic.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

ALSO READ: Married man flogs wife in public over young sidechic

A man emptied an acidic content on his niece in a similar case of violence resulting from cheating. This also happened in Anambra.

Uncle pours acid on niece who ended their sexual relationship

Some youths in Agulu, Anambra State, have apprehended a man, Samuel Onyekwelu, who reportedly poured acid on his niece, Chinyere Okeke.

Many online news platform gathered that the uncle also attacked Chinedu Anagor, who had planned to marry her in June 2018.

A woman has claimed ignorance for actions pouring acid on her lover. play

A woman has claimed ignorance for actions pouring acid on her lover.

(Daily Monitor)

 

Anagor was riding on a motorcycle with wife-to-be on Friday, May 18, 2018, when a jealous uncle attacked them both.

According to more reports, a spiritual cleansing was held for Samuel Onyekwelu and his niece in the year 2017, but it had failed to put an end to the taboo.

The illicit relationship started experiencing threats after Okeke fell in love with another man, Chinedu Anagor.

Both have been taken to a hospital for treatment following the attack while a mob surrendered the attacker to the police.

ALSO READ: Man escapes death after getting caught having sex with son's wife

Uncle wets niece who ended their sexual relationship with acid play

Okeke was attacked alongside her boyfriend.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

Images circulating social media has revealed nasty body injuries to the victims who appeared badly disfigured.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Repeat Tragedy Container falls off bridge crushing cars with people insidebullet
2 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
3 Infidelity We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock pastorbullet

Related Articles

You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush
Caged By Love No escape for lady married to violent police husband
All For Love Heartbroken student wills bank account to bae who cheated on him, then kills himself
'Juju Pass Juju' Man who grew large breasts after sex with neighbour's wife recounts horrible life after
Love Lost My husband beats me, steals from me, infects me with STD - wife
Domestic Violence 138 women in Lagos charged to court for beating their husbands
In Abuja ‎Woman in court over alleged breach of trust, cheating
Set-Up Journalist falls for trap which caught him in bed with married woman
Till We Die To prevent cheating, love birds swear blood covenant in video

Metro

A display of spiritual activity in eastern Nigeria.
Hard Culture Woman and husband suffer rape in silence because of tradition
Pastor donates N1m to mosque building in Cross River
In Cross River Pastor donates N1m to mosque building
34 Nigerians deported from the US
Home Sweet Home 34 Nigerians deported from the US
Board suspended, key management staff of Ibadan DisCo
NERC Board suspended key management staff of Ibadan DisCo