In Kaduna, Nigeria, a woman who was caught up in a jealous rage after learning husband impregnated her best friend, reportedly emptied some acid on husband's penis resulting in death.

The Kemi Filani Blog noted that the woman, now a murder suspect, carried out the shocking act while her husband was asleep.

They had just made love but an aggrieved feeling had ensured that she remained awake long after sex.

It all seemed like a carefully thought out plan for the woman who had maintained silence about having knowledge about her husband's illicit affair with the close pal.

According to reports, she welcomed him home with a delightful meal before proceeding to pour an acidic substance provided by a mechanic identified as Kabir.

Her husband who was rushed to a Federal Medical Center after the attack reportedly died on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

A first visit to a hospital has seen a blunt rejection to neighbours who took him out of his residence for medical attention.

Despite the unfortunate event, the suspect claimed she loves the deceased.

"I love my husband so much, I was not intended to kill him. It was so painful to me that he got my best friend pregnant and he could not tell me, I knew about it from outsiders.

"I know I have over reacted but I want his family, our children and government to forgive me, I never planned to kill him," the woman stated during investigation.

It appears women in Nigeria are exploring violence as an extreme tactic to make known their disinterest when it concerns being subjected to abuses that have characterized their men-favoured society.

They are being dismissed as insignificant amidst the emotional blows of their partner's love for promiscuity.

The outcome? Viral cases of carefully orchestrated murders.

Woman who murdered first husband by rubbing poison on vagina plans death of second

In a confessional mail to Ghanaian relationship counselor, David Papa Bondze-Mbir, a woman whose identity was protected has revealed how she applied poison on her vagina and nipples in a bid to kill her first husband.

Her comments were displayed on the relationship expert's Facebook wall which detailed her reasons for committing murder.

She explained that the family of the deceased attributed his death to a bad liver condition, oblivious of foul play.

Her motivation reportedly resulted from an allegation of infidelity by the late husband who cheated on her when she was only seven months pregnant.

She is now looking to repeat a similar act with current partner.

"I am in my second marriage. And yes, I am cheating on my husband. I wasn’t always like this: I used to be faithful. I used to be content with only one man. I used to love and trust, from deep within.

"However, my first husband turned me into something I never knew I could be: A murderer! I killed him, Dave… I poisoned my first husband, and watched him die in our bedroom, painfully.

"I mixed a deadly, colorless, tasteless, odorless substance with my lotion, smeared it gently on my breast, rubbed it on my vagina, put some on my lips: I coated every part of my body I knew he enjoyed putting his mouth and tongue on, and watched him swallow every bit of his own saliva, mixed with the substance.

"Dave, sometimes, a cheating, filthy, lying bastard, ought to die – for you to live. I deserved to live, Dave. I deserved to live. I’m glad our incompetent Ghanaian medical doctors could still not diagnose the true cause of his death after the autopsy.

"Everybody, including his family, all think he died from an acute liver problem. I am cheating on my current husband because I don’t want to lose another man in a marriage; so I would rather want to cheat on him too, as a form of closure – in order not to lose my mind.

"He started cheating on me when I was Seven (7) months pregnant. Smh! These foolish men eh: we give them everything, yet, they choose to fool around. I feel very sorry for this my current husband. I’m still timing him closely. His time will come," the unknown woman wrote Bondze-Mbir in a message on Facebook.

Her unapologetic disposition paints a picture of one who is willing to explore any means to achieve her goals perceived ill-treatment in the hands of partner but she was however, emphatic about having her name unannounced, almost bearing a paranoid reflection.