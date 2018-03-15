University student goes MIA after losing school fees to MMM

news

“She said DSS operatives were on her trail. She said she would commit suicide if I didn’t return," says Yemi Olaniyan, an undergraduate of the University of Osun who lost his school fees to the MMM ponzi scheme.

His family were earlier thrown into a state of concern following his absence from home.

Olaniyan, who had earlier informed them of an intention to spend the night at the Ojodu Police Station following a visit to Lagos had changed his mind without due notification.

This sent them into a state of panic resulting in the conclusion that he had gone missing in the care of the police. The undergraduate explained how he came to be temporarily missing in a report filed by Punch News.

“I went to Lagos and it became dark that day. I could not return to Osogbo. I decided to go to the Ojodu Police Station to pass the night.

"One of my female friends called me and I told her that since I could not make it back to Osogbo that day, I would pass the night at the Ojodu Police Station.

“After speaking to her, I changed my mind. I looked for a space at a shopping complex and passed the night there.

"The following morning, I got a free ride to Ilorin. When I got to Ilorin, I started doing a menial job to raise money.

“I had to work to raise money because I had used my school fees for MMM and lost the money. I did not deliberately mislead the public. My friend that released the information online later called and said I should return home.

“She said DSS operatives were on her trail. She said she would commit suicide if I didn’t return. Because of that threat, I left Ilorin and went to one of our neighbours, who is a retired officer of the DSS.

"The man, after listening to my story, led me to the DSS office. I am sorry for whatever embarrassment that misinformation might have caused the police," Olaniyan revealed while being presented to newsmen following his recovery.

According to reports, the undergraduate last paid his school fees when he was in his second year in school.

The recovered student who is now in his fourth year at the university is reportedly among a number of students who are owing the institution over N1bn in tuition fees.

Woman makes a run for it after losing customers N4.5m to MMM

Artisans and motorcyclists have been left heartbroken after a woman identified simply as Ogochukwu, fled her residence after losing the sum of N4.5m, belonging to them, to the defunct Ponzi scheme, MMM.

The suspect who resides on Anuoluwapo Street in Ejigbo area of Lagos State is reported to have fled to Anambra State leaving her customers helpless and in tears.

Punch reports that her customers contributed the sum to Ogochukwu through a daily savings scheme popularly called ‘Ajo’.

She is reported to have invested the ‘Ajo’ money in the defunct ponzi scheme in the hopes of making profit.

According to the reports, Ogochukwu secretly moved her family members out of the house and is now nowhere to be found.

The problems began when Ogochukwu’s customers approached her to collect their money in other to pay school fees.