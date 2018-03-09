Home > Gist > Metro >

Phone addiction kills female Corps member in Lagos

Avoidable Death Phone addiction ends life of female NYSC member killed by Lagos train

The deceased had failed to notice an approaching train which reportedly crushed her.

  • Published:
Lagos pedestrians are seen offering help to a Corps member who was crushed by a train in Ikeja. play

Lagos pedestrians are seen offering help to a Corps member who was crushed by a train in Ikeja.

(Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Debbie, a female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has been killed following a distraction caused by an earphone.  The deceased who was crushed by a train later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment at a hospital.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 8, 2018, while the victim was walking on a railway in Ikeja, Lagos.

play Phone addiction ends life of female NYSC member killed by Lagos train (Premium Times)

 

Sounds of warning offered by observers had failed to alert Debbie who seemed fully engrossed in her operation of a mobile phone.

"We lost the corps member just now. I heard the neurosurgeon and the orthopaedic doctors said they would conduct further investigations on her. But regrettably we lost her," announces Prince Mohammed Momoh, who is the state coordinator of the NYSC.

 It was gathered that the deceased was most likely listening to loud music which prevented her from observing an approaching train.

Pupil's head cut off by BRT

In Ikorodu, Lagos, a school pupil has been killed after a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), crushed him to death. His head was cut off as a result.

The incident was recorded on Monday, March 5, 2018, according to Vanguard News who revealed that the accident led to a gridlock of traffic.

An eyewitness, Mr. Akin Adeolu, mentioned that the sad event occurred around 07:45 AM, a time when school children make their way down to school.

Bus Rapid Transit. play

Bus Rapid Transit.

(Press)

ALSO READ: Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car

Reports gathered stated that the deceased, Daniel Ezekiel, 16, had made to cross the road when the vehicle hit him, severing his head upon impact.

This happened at Ogolonto bus-stop, says Vanguard.

It appeared to be a sad error by the victim who reportedly mistimed his run. The fear of experiencing mob justice encouraged the BRT driver to make a run for it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Painful Death Woman dies after consuming breast milk concoctionbullet
2 Supernatural God Corpse of brain-damaged man wakes up in morguebullet
3 Away Match Dog bites man's penis during sex at girlfriend'sbullet

Related Articles

Face Of Evil ‘How I lured, raped, murdered female corps member’ - Driving Instructor
Behold The Devil Himself Driver arrested for raping, strangling Corps member
Family Business RRS arrests father, son for selling drugs to students
Remote Control This pretty lady ran mad shortly after her NYSC
No More Student beaten senseless for stealing
Konji Na Bastard Drunk couple caught having sex at a funeral service
Holy-Holy A hotel in Gombe state forbids sex on its premises

Metro

Painful Death 500l UNIBEN engineering student commits suicide
The wife of a pastor has requested for a divorce following husband neglect.
'Ojoro' Pastor ordered to pay 15k to wife who deprived him of sex
Charly Boy weeps at Peace Corps headquarters in Abuja
Charly Boy Eccentric artiste weeps at Peace Corps headquarters
The deceased was killed while trying to cross a road. He was on a journey to school before meeting his death.
A Mother's Pain Grandmom cries over pupil beheaded by BRT