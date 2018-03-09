Phone addiction kills female Corps member in Lagos

news

Debbie, a female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has been killed following a distraction caused by an earphone . The deceased who was crushed by a train later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment at a hospital.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 8, 2018, while the victim was walking on a railway in Ikeja, Lagos.

Sounds of warning offered by observers had failed to alert Debbie who seemed fully engrossed in her operation of a mobile phone.

"We lost the corps member just now. I heard the neurosurgeon and the orthopaedic doctors said they would conduct further investigations on her. But regrettably we lost her," announces Prince Mohammed Momoh, who is the state coordinator of the NYSC.

It was gathered that the deceased was most likely listening to loud music which prevented her from observing an approaching train.

Pupil's head cut off by BRT

In Ikorodu, Lagos, a school pupil has been killed after a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), crushed him to death . His head was cut off as a result.

The incident was recorded on Monday, March 5, 2018, according to Vanguard News who revealed that the accident led to a gridlock of traffic.

An eyewitness, Mr. Akin Adeolu, mentioned that the sad event occurred around 07:45 AM, a time when school children make their way down to school.

Reports gathered stated that the deceased, Daniel Ezekiel, 16, had made to cross the road when the vehicle hit him, severing his head upon impact.

This happened at Ogolonto bus-stop, says Vanguard.

It appeared to be a sad error by the victim who reportedly mistimed his run. The fear of experiencing mob justice encouraged the BRT driver to make a run for it.