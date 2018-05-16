Home > Gist > Metro >

Students in Anambra made to write exams in darkness

Learning In Pain Students in Anambra made to write exams in darkness

Some students observed writing their test in a dark classroom have had to rely on LED light to answer exam problems.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Students of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Anambra State, were observed writing an exam in darkness. This was confirmed in an image circulating Instagram. play

Students of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Anambra State, were observed writing an exam in darkness.

This was confirmed in an image circulating Instagram.

(Hotels)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A picture has captured a classroom filled with students, reportedly from the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, as they wrote an examination in darkness.

To aid visibility, the learners were made to rely on the LED lights attached to their smartphones in order to ensure they are able to solve the examination problems though a student appeared pessimistic concerning the outcome of the test.

play Poly students in Anambra made to write exams in darkness (Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

Some texts which have accompanied an image shared on Instablog9ja's IG on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, confirmed the feeling of uncertainty.

"This is not night class. This is test hall.

"I don't even know what I wrote. Even if I escape with pass, I will happy ooo," reads a statement attached to the IG picture.

ALSO READ: For excelling in their exams, primary school pupils get life goats as reward

2 Nigerian brides sit for final exams in wedding gowns

Two final year students of the Mass Communication department of Benue State University, have been pictured writing their final exams, today, April 7, 2018, in their wedding gowns, no less.

play 2 Nigerian brides sit for final exams in wedding gowns (Instablog9ja)

 

According to the reports, the exam, Com 402: Media Law and Ethics, was scheduled for today and unfortunately, clashed with their wedding dates.

ALSO READ: Bride allegedly took to her heels after realising groom is not an oil company staff

However, they refused to let this spoil their special day as they can be seen beaming in the hall.

The fact that they showed up in their wedding gowns also proves that they have refused to let their exams interrupt their wedding plans.

Talk about a wedding to remember!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Video Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their pantiesbullet
2 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
3 Yahoo Plus Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money ritualsbullet

Related Articles

Enugu, Nigeria For excelling in their exams, primary school pupils get life goats as reward
Copy Copy Shoes, socks banned among students in India to prevent exam cheating
Covenant University Social media mocks school's decision to shave hair of students with no Bible
Petty Issues WAEC students serve punishment after fighting over stolen meat with cutlass
Tragic Boy who failed JAMB again dies after taking rat poison
Not Over Bright CU dropout laments miserable life after smoking marijuana

Metro

An actor lost his temper on stage leading to violence with castmates.
Respect Your Elders Youth beats up elderly man who gently scratched car in Lekki
Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi.
Crucify Her 45-yr-old woman in soup for maltreating 'wizard' nephew
Two reportedly killed in Ekiti bank robbery
Victims Of Circumstance Robbery attack on Union bank Ekiti leaves two dead
Stubborn Fly Man torn in two after hanging on train despite warnings