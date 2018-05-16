Students in Anambra made to write exams in darkness

news

A picture has captured a classroom filled with students, reportedly from the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, as they wrote an examination in darkness.

To aid visibility, the learners were made to rely on the LED lights attached to their smartphones in order to ensure they are able to solve the examination problems though a student appeared pessimistic concerning the outcome of the test.

Some texts which have accompanied an image shared on Instablog9ja's IG on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, confirmed the feeling of uncertainty.

"This is not night class. This is test hall.

"I don't even know what I wrote. Even if I escape with pass, I will happy ooo," reads a statement attached to the IG picture.

2 Nigerian brides sit for final exams in wedding gowns

Two final year students of the Mass Communication department of Benue State University, have been pictured writing their final exams, today, April 7, 2018, in their wedding gowns, no less.

According to the reports, the exam, Com 402: Media Law and Ethics, was scheduled for today and unfortunately, clashed with their wedding dates.

However, they refused to let this spoil their special day as they can be seen beaming in the hall.

The fact that they showed up in their wedding gowns also proves that they have refused to let their exams interrupt their wedding plans.

Talk about a wedding to remember!