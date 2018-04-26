Student steals phone to pay for WAEC

news

In order to secure a sum needed for his West African School Certificate examination, a 20-year-old man, James Egbe, has resorted to stealing a Techno WX3 cell phone valued at N24,000.

Egbe, who pleaded guilty to a two-count of criminal intimidation and theft, was arraigned on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

According to Punch News, Mohammed Marafa, who presided over the case sentenced the accused, Egbe, to four months in jail with the option of a N10,000 fine.

In addition, the judge Marafa, also ordered the accused to pay a complainant, Ani Obinna, a sum of N24,000, as fine.

A timely intervention has delivered a teenage hairdresser, Ikimi Adewale, from being burnt alive by a mob who accused her of stealing a sum of N1,500.

The allegation came up after Adewale, a 15-year-old girl, made to plait the hair of a neighbour, Adedayo Adesanya.

In Somolu, Lagos, a group of six people alleged to have harmed Adewale have been arrested by in a report by The Nation News.

Her father was also battered by one of the aggressors while trying to defend his daughter according to reports.

“In the morning of that day, I was eating with my siblings when Aunty Dayo called me to come and plait her hair. I told her I would come when I finished. I went to her room after my meal and she was not there.

“I just stayed there and suddenly I saw someone run out of the house.

In the evening of that day, they accused me of stealing N16,000. They later said they were looking for N6,000 and then N1,500.

“Then Iya Feranmi took fresh pepper and mixed inside water. She poured it in my eyes. The next day, Daddy Dayo came to our house and beat me up. He also beat up my father.

"They called some boys to beat us. One woman started begging them to leave us alone before they did.

"Iya Feranmi brought kerosene and matches. They poured kerosene on my body and wanted to strike a matchstick when someone took it from them.

"Auntie Muria brought belt they used to flog me.

“Since that day, anytime I passed by, they taunted me. They called me a thief and they tell my father that he gave birth to a thief. My mother was not around while all these were going on.

“Because of the pains I was in, I admitted I stole the money and they untied me. My father asked if they saw the money with me or if they saw me steal it, but Daddy Dayo slapped him.

“They scattered our apartment and in the process, they saw a cloth and new shoe and they accused me of using the money to buy them.

"Whereas, the cloth and shoe were bought for me and my siblings, but since mine was big, I folded it and kept it so that I will wear it when I grow to the size," the teenager Ikimi Adewale told The Nation.

Chike Oti, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed that the case was referred to the police by a child's right activist.