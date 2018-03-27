Home > Gist > Metro >

Shrine uncovered in Kwara after complaints by wealth seekers

Money Ritual Deadly shrine uncovered in Kwara after complaints by duped wealth seekers

Two men who reportedly run a shrine that offers solution to money seekers have been arrested.

  • Published:
Men who reportedly duped a wealth seeker have been nabbed by the NSCDC. play

Men who reportedly duped a wealth seeker have been nabbed by the NSCDC.

(Nigerian Eye)
Operatives of the  Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have uncovered a shrine in Kwara State, Nigeria, following complaints by some wealth seekers.

Corps Commander, Ayinla Adeyinka, led an operation that ensured the arrest of two 'juju' men Kazeem Absdulsalam, 54, and Adamu Hussein, 36.

Items seized by the EFCC include calabash and other fetish objects. play Deadly shrine uncovered in Kwara after complaints by duped wealth seekers (Instablog9ja)

 

The pair and their associates are reportedly responsible for defrauding a complainant, Abdulrahman Mumini, of the sum of N5 million.

This is for the of getting more money according to local media.

Riches received through rituals has become a common practice in Nigeria where individuals consider family members an option in their quest for luxury.

Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money rituals

A Yahoo boy has been apprehended for using his nephew for money rituals. The wealth seeker was caught in the act in Ikoyi, Lagos, according to a Facebook user.

In a picture, Tunde Owolabi, also known as 'Money Talks', was captured in handcuffs as he crouched beside the corpse of a little boy reportedly 7 years old.

The image was provided in a post shared by Odueko Olumide John who expressed shock concerning the incident.

A battle over who gets to keep a teleporting charm has caused the death of a woman killed by her son. play

A battle over who gets to keep a teleporting charm has caused the death of a woman killed by her son.

(Press)

 

A grave-looking Owolabi had a look of intent as he tilted his neck sideways as if paying attention to a more serious reality.

"What a wicked world. Luck ran out of another Yahoo big boy named Tunde Owolabi ( aka Money Talks) caught using his elder sister's 7-year-old son for money rituals in Ikoyi, Lagos State," writes John.

ALSO READ: Lady regrets dating Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta for money rituals

It is becoming rampant, occurrences that have seen impatient money lovers use their family members for wealth rituals.

In Nigeria, the situation appears to be money overshadowing the dwindling presence of love.

