Serial killer faces death sentence for triple homicide

Drew Atchison, a 24-year-old man from Missouri, is likely to get a death sentence for the alleged killing of a family of three .

The suspect was accused of slaughtering a couple, Harley Michael Million, partner, Samara Fontaine Kitts and a toddler Willa Fontaine Million.

Casualty number was confirmed by a representative of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department according to People News.

Investigators are yet to understand what motivated the murder of the deceased who were reported missing on Sunday, January 28, 2018.

Atchison has been slammed with three counts of first-degree murder as well as kidnapping and other crimes, report says.

"They were a loving family and amazing parents to Willa. They weren't married, but they had been together for the last eight years, since high school. They both have large families who love them very much and a large circle of life-long friends," a family of the deceased mentioned in a statement.

People also reported that the suspect made a thorough plan to cover his trail based on his confession recorded in a court document.

It was claimed that he killed the couple's 17-month-old baby a day after executing its parents.

Killing the infant Willa initially proved a difficulty for the criminal who was only able to end the life of the latter following a third discharge of bullet from a gun.