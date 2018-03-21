news

Former prison inmates , Simon Tyozemda and Lucky Friday, have been prevented from pulling off a car heist in Lagos.

The pair who became friends while behind bars were apprehended by the police while attempting to rob a Uber driver of his vehicle.

This is following an earlier murder that saw them kill a Taxify motorist with knives.

They were arrested on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, according to reports. Tyozemda, the alleged leader of the gang made a confession about his operation with partner, Friday.

Their first victim was reportedly stabbed in the stomach and dropped off on an expressway in Ajah. This activity was conducted in the dead of the night.

“Our first operation was where we killed the driver of the Toyota Corrolla. He was a Taxify driver.

"I stabbed the guy in the stomach twice and I dropped him off the vehicle on the road in Badore, Ajah at after 2:00 a.m.

"We threw away the knives and bought new ones for the fresh operation we were arrested for.

"Before killing him, I placed the order to Taxify cab to pick us up at Lambasa, Lekki at past 11:00 p.m.

"Our destination was Abraham Adesanya Estate but we needed a desolate location to snatch the vehicle from the driver.

"It was the same business that took me to kirikiri prison. I was introduced into it by Michael.

"Unfortunately for me, I was arrested while Michael escaped. I spent four months behind bar. It is sad I’m being arrested again over the same business," says Tyozemda.

The corpse of Godfrey Ovie, the Taxify driver killed by the duo, has been recovered by the police.

Police on the trail of car snatching love birds

