Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable mood

The creator of the machine have offered users an improved control over the reaction of the newly designed sex robot.

  • Published:
(Mirror UK)
The creator of controversial sex robot popularly called Harmony, has introduced an improved version named Solana equipped with a removable face and changeable mood.

Designer Matt McMullen made the announcement on the evening of Thursday, January 11, 2018, in Las Vegas during the Consumer Electronics Show.

(Mirror UK)

 

According to the Mirror UK News, the new appeal "comes with a new face and personality." A noticeable feature in the sex robot is perhaps a capability which allows users to change her mood and personality with a mobile app.

“The face is actually modular, the same way that within the app you can change the personality settings and create a separate profile and separate avatar, you’re able to remove and attach a different face to the same robot very easily.

“And anyone can do that,” says McMullen while describing some of the new features observable in the product.

(Mirror UK)

 

Users are also able to determine the personality of Solana which allows them to explore the Artificially Intelligence (AI) machine, which was created in the year 2017, by Abyss Creations, LLC located in San Marcos, California, to its maximum potential.

The latter is considering taking the creativity to improving on the tactile capabilities of Solana who will be able to respond to touches as part of an anticipated improvement.

ALSO READ: You can lose your husband to a sex doll in this country

This will be done through a development of new, heated bodies equipped with sensors the Mirror UK reported.

“I’m pretty gung-ho now about getting movement, working on the neck down.

“I’ve built a torso that moves and gyrates. I’m working on the arms as we speak,” Mullen spoke excitedly concerning plans to make this a reality.

The appreciation for Solana by customers has encouraged it creator to reveal an intent to work on a male robot which is expected to provide satisfaction to its users just like female contemporaries.

While dealing with skepticism concerning if the futuristic robot can possess a bionic penis, Mullen made clear that it will possess sexual organs.

“But yes, obviously the male robot would have the capability of having sexual parts attached to him,"

"I’m thinking more something that would function the way the male anatomy functions would be really cool – actually able to be stimulated and become aroused,” he said.

How Nigerians are reacting to the new innovation

On Twitter, opinionated Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site to express differing thoughts about Solana.

Offering different shades to the subject, most of the comments shared touched on how the sex robot may find relevance among Nigerian men who might be opting for it in a bid to get away from issues they are likely to encounter when dealing with a real life partner.

Here are some interesting tweets:

 

