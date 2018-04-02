Power company staff electrocuted in Ondo

news

Mr. Shama Adenodi, a staff of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), has been electrocuted while on duty.

Guardian Nigeria News reported that he died during the Easter holiday in New Town, Ondo State, where he worked at one of BEDC's unit.

It was gathered that the deceased had requested his colleagues at the company to cut electricity supply as he made to climb an electricity pole.

Unfortunately, the was killed after reaching the top of the structure.

The death of Adenodi, a middle-aged man who fathered three children inspired sympathies from the community members of the Ondo town where he met his death.

His passing gathered emotions due to the condition. He was killed on duty while attending to the needs of his countrymen.

Deeper Life pastor sliced in two after Easter retreat

In Anambra, Nigeria, Pastor Ekwulu Mmili of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, has been sliced in two following an accident which led to his death.

The deceased was returning from an Easter retreat according to local media.

He died on Monday, April 1, 2018, shortly after a Toyota Camry vehicle hit a motorcycle he was riding on.

Mmili was cut in halves following the impact of the hit.