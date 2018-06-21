Pulse.ng logo
Police shut down major highways over arraignment of El-Zakzaki

(PM NEWS Nigeria)
Major highways leading to Kaduna High Court along Independence Way in Kaduna metropolis were on Thursday shutdown over the arraignment of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria also known as Shi’ite, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky,

Journalists who trooped to the court premises to cover the case were also barred from entering by heavily armed security men stationed at all strategic points leading to the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that motorists were denied access to Independence Way right from Kabala West Roundabout up to Waff Road junction.

Similarly, motorists from Yakubu Gowon Way were also denied access to Bida Road along national and state libraries, NBTE, NAN office Kaduna State Judiciary, Police Headquarters, including First Bank, Wema Bank and Access Bank located there.

NAN reports that members of the movement on Wednesday clashed with the police during a protest along Ahmadu Bello way demanding the release of their leader.

El-Zakzaki is facing charges of unlawful gathering, criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

