Police commissioner orders investigation into police assault case

A press release issued by the Lagos State Police Command has revealed that the State Police Commissioner has ordered an investigation into a case of police assault in the state.

According to the statement shared on Facebook, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Dopemu has been given the mandate to look into the case of physical assault which was shared on Social Media and succeeded in getting the CP's attention.

According to the reports, a police inspector is alleged to have slapped a young lady inside a bus transporting passengers from Obalende to Dopemu.

The CP via the statement assured the public that the findings in the case would be made public as usual.

House help arrested for feeding baby with vomit

A house help, Cecile Ngumbo, has been arrested by Kenyan police after being filmed assaulting and feeding her employer’s 15-month-old baby with vomit.

According to the reports, the suspect has now been charged to court on charges bordering on child abuse and human cruelty.

The 35-year-old was reportedly accused of subjecting the child to cruel punishment at Ngara estate in Nairobi on March 14, 2018.

During the trial proceedings, the court heard that Ngumbo’s employer had CCTV cameras installed to monitor the house.

However, she received the biggest shock of her life when she saw Ngumbo's maltreatment of the baby .

Police records revealed that Ngumbo was seen feeding the baby with vomit, kicking and pinching her.

Her employer reportedly confronted her before later reporting the case to the police.

In her defence, Ngumbo pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, adding that she has three children to take care of.

The matter was later adjourned until April 4.