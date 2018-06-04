Police catch up with actress who runs prostitution business

news

The police in India has arrested an actress, Sangeetha Balan, who reportedly runs a prostitution ring.

According to the Hindustani Times, the suspect who is 41 years old, was arrested on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

It gathered that the suspect ran her business at a resort in Panaiyur on the outskirts of Chennai.

This was confirmed in a comment given by Inspector Mahalakshmi of the police department’s anti-vice squad wing.

“While we raided a private resort at Panaiyur on the East Coast Road following an information from a private source, we found four young girls involved in prostitution.

“During the course of the inquiry, the girls revealed that Sangeetha Balan was the mastermind behind this sex racket and lured them as sex workers,” say the police rep in a chat with the Hindustani Times.

Sangeetha Balan and her partner Sathish, were sent to jail for a 15-day period after appearing at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, Egmore, located in the city of Chennai.

The actress who is popular in India's television has appeared in popular shows such as "Vaani Rani", "Chellamay Aval", "Sabitha" and "Valli".