Lagos State Police arrest 20-year-old 'Spirit' for armed robbery

  • Published:
Ahmed Adewole play

The suspect, Ahmed Adewole aka Spirit

(instagram)
Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 20-year-old man identified as Ahmed Adewole, aka 'Spirit' for armed robbery.

According to the reports, the notorious armed robber and ex-convict was only recently released from jail on April 11, 2018.

ALSO READ: Police release pictures of 4 wanted suspects

Instablog9ja reports that ‘Spirit’ has been on the wanted list of the Police before and after his stint in prison.

Speaking during an interview with newsmen, Spirit confessed to being a robber who is specialised in robbing people at gunpoint.

“I am an armed robber; I used to rob people of their money and phones with a locally made pistol. .

"I was first arrested in Mushin by police patrol who raided the area and I was in prison for 6 months. I came out last month April 11th to be precise” he said.

The suspect also added that he was introduced into robbery after his release by a friend named Rashidi Garuba, stating that he only joined because he had nothing else to do.

He also hinted that he earned the name 'spirit' because of the efficient way he carries out his robbery operations.

Police kill 5 armed robbery suspects

The Police in Calabar on Monday killed five armed robbery suspects during a gun duel with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The spokesperson of the Police Command in Cross River, ASP Irene Ugbo, who briefed newsmen, said that the suspected robbers attacked and snatched a bag containing some money from a resident in Calabar.

Ugbo said that on citing the operatives from SARS, the robbers opened fire and in the process SARS operatives killed five of them at Barracks Road in Calabar.

According to her, the quick response of SARS operative is as a result of the timely information by concerned members of the public.

What happened today, July 31, 2017 is a great achievement to the command.

“While on patrol, our men were alerted of a robbery incident in Calabar metropolis.

“On receiving this information, our men immediately swung into action and by the grace of God, they were able to gun down five of the suspected robbers in the process of exchanging gunfire.

“You can see the five of them lying down here, they are all dead. We recovered from them, the sum of N261,000, three locally made pistols and some live cartridges.

“This group of dead robbers had been terrorising Cross River, and the police will not relent in its efforts at fighting criminality and all forms of illegality across the state,’’ she said.

ALSO READ: Armed robbers kill policeman, guard, rob First Bank, UBA

She also said that the quick response to the incident is part of the command’s frontline agenda in curbing crimes in the state.

She urged residents in the state not to relent in giving out timely and useful information to security agencies in the state to help them respond to emergency cases on time.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

